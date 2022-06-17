ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Coconino County issues guidelines for flooding preparedness and mitigation as fire evacuees return home

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoconino County officials have released guidelines regarding flood preparedness and mitigation efforts by the County Flood Control District for areas impacted by the Pipeline and Haywire Fires. Residents may already be familiar with the “Ready, Set, Go” wildfire system of preparedness and evacuation. For the risk of flooding, a...

Wildfire afternoon update for Friday, 06/17/22: crews battle winds, BLM implements fire restrictions, Flagstaff officials urge residents to buy flood insurance

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say firelines held steady yesterday and overnight on both the Pipeline and Haywire fires. Crews continued to construct fireline along the western flank of the Pipeline Fire Thursday and through the night, leading to increased containment along the Highway 89 corridor. Burning operations on...
New evacuation orders issued for neighborhoods impacted by Pipeline and Haywire fires

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon updated evacuation orders for several neighborhoods impacted by the Pipeline and Haywire fires. Neighborhoods along both sides of Highway 89 from McCann Estates (Silver Saddle Rd), to Timberline/Fernwood and up to Wupatki Estates will be downgraded to “READY” status. This includes the neighborhoods of Girls Ranch Rd, Lenox Park, Pumpkin Patch Rd, and Hutchison Acres.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Flagstaff officials urge residents in Schultz Pass Watershed and Rio de Flag floodplain to immediately purchase flood insurance following Pipeline Fire

Preliminary flood hazard modeling of areas impacted by the Pipeline Fire indicates an increased risk of flooding for some neighborhoods within Flagstaff City limits. A press release issued by the city Friday says residents in impacted areas and which are located with in certain FEMA zones should immediately purchase or maintain flood insurance.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
More containment reached in Arizona wildfires following weekend storms

PHOENIX — Following the first weekend of monsoon storms in Arizona, fire crews worked to reach more containment of wildfires burning across the state Sunday morning. In northern Arizona, containment of the Pipeline fire located six miles north of Flagstaff reached 40%, up from 27% on Saturday, with the blaze consuming 26,476 acres, according to Inciweb.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona Notice on Trucks Over 30 Feet

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) would like to remind drivers of trucks over 30 feet not to enter the switchbacks on State Route (SR) 89A in Oak Creek Canyon during its current construction project. Construction is taking place near Pumphouse Wash Bridge in the switchback section of Oak Creek...
SEDONA, AZ
USFS closes parts of Coconino and Kaibab national forests due to fire risk

Coconino and Kaibab national forests will temporarily close certain areas to public access beginning Friday and Saturday due to fire danger and for public safety, while all other parts of the national forests outside of the closure areas remain in Stage 2 fire restrictions. On the Kaibab National Forest, the...
Possible Human Caused Fire at Cave Crater This Morning

Flagstaff, AZ – June 18th, at 0945 hours, fire crews camped on FS 556 viewed a fire across Highway 89 and responded to contain it. The crew noted a dark-skinned native or Hispanic male at the origin of the fire. The individual fled on foot, east toward Cave Crater, when firefighters arrived on the scene.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Pipeline Fire burning 26,297 acres northwest of Flagstaff is 27% contained

The Pipeline Fire, located 6 miles north of Flagstaff, was reported on June 12, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout. The Double Fire, which was first reported Monday, has merged with the Haywire Fire, and is now being managed solely as the Haywire Fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation. As of the morning of Friday, June 17, the Pipeline Fire is currently 26,297 acres and 27% contained.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Wildfire morning update, 06/17/22: crews make progress, forest closures begin, high winds, thunderstorms in the forecast

Forest Service officials will temporarily close certain areas of both the Coconino and Kaibab national forests beginning Friday and Saturday due to fire danger. On the Kaibab National Forest, the area of Bill Williams Mountain will close beginning at 8 a.m. On the Coconino National Forest, the areas of Pumphouse Wash/Kelly Canyon and Fisher Point/Walnut Canyon will close Saturday at 8 a.m.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Monsoon 2022 starts with thunderstorms and power outages in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon is here and with it comes the wet weather we've all been waiting for. As scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms develop in the Flagstaff area, APS reports several power outages nearby. WEATHER RADAR: /radar. JOIN WEATHER WATCHERS: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1673158169658685. Earlier Saturday, nearly 4,600 customers were without...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF NORTHERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Dilkon, Doney Park, Flagstaff, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Holbrook, Jacob Lake, Kykotsmovi, North Rim, Page, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman, Shonto, Snowflake- Taylor, Tuba City, Valle, Williams and Winslow. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
Fires in Flagstaff prompt evacuations, visit from Navajo Nation leaders

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (ABC4) – Firefighters are battling blazes near Navajo Nation, burning more than 25,000 acres total. More than 670 first responders and aircraft are working to fight the fires. As of Wednesday, Coconino County officials are reporting the Pipeline fire is burning 22,888 acres with 31% containment and the Haywire Fire is burning 5,056 […]
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Northern Arizona may see rain this weekend

Arizona's monsoon officially began June 15, and Flagstaff may get its first storm of the season this weekend. Flagstaff meteorologist Justin Johnrow with the National Weather Service said a few areas in northern Arizona may see half an inch or more of rain over the weekend. “We’ve already got some...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issues emergency declaration for Pipeline Fire

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey issued a declaration of emergency for the Pipeline Fire in northern Arizona on Thursday, providing additional resources for response and recovery efforts. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond...
ARIZONA STATE
Some rain chances this week with a warming trend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Drier air is filtering back into the region this afternoon, making it feel drier than it did earlier this morning when it was feeling humid. This week, high pressure will build across the region and will kick off a warming trend. We’re looking at 103 degrees...
PHOENIX, AZ

