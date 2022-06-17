ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Depot employee cut free after she’s impaled on the job, Georgia police say

By Tanasia Kenney
 2 days ago

A Home Depot employee is on the mend after she was impaled at a store in north Georgia earlier this week, authorities said.

The 54-year-old woman was operating a forklift when she was speared by a crowbar at the home improvement store on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell, according to a police incident report. Officers arrived just after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, to find the worker still gored with the tool “going through her abdomen.”

The crowbar was sticking out of a cardboard compactor in the receiving area of the store, where the woman was working alone, a co-worker told police. He recalled hearing a horn honk followed by cries for help, according to the report. The crowbar had gone through her body, with part of it still in the cardboard compactor.

“There wasn’t much blood at the scene as the crowbar was still keeping pressure on the wound,” officers wrote.

Paramedics arrived on scene and cut just enough of the crowbar to unpin her, according to Roswell police. She was eventually freed and taken to North Fulton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Her condition was not known as of Friday, June 17.

“We’re grateful that our associate is receiving care and recovering,” a Home Depot spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement.

Roswell is about 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

Runaway truck kills 2 workers, hurts 2 others at construction site, Georgia police say

Bulldozer rolls backward, killing 28-year-old doing maintenance on it, Missouri cops say

Caterpillar worker dies when falling into container used to melt metal, officials say

