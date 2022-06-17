MANITOWOC – A teacher at Roncalli Middle School in Manitowoc was arrested Wednesday after allegations he secretly took inappropriate photographs of female students in his classroom over the past few months.

The 36-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested by the Sheboygan Police Department after a search of his phone. Sheboygan police contacted the Manitowoc Police Department Thursday.

Roncalli Middle School has been cooperating with law enforcement, according to Manitowoc police.

The investigation is still in early stages, but so far at least three victims have been identified, police said. Law enforcement has contacted the girls involved and their families.

Manitowoc police said the victims did not know their photos were taken. Investigators are looking to see if there may be other victims.

While the teacher has not yet been officially charged, police said charges including disorderly conduct and representations depicting nudity are being referred to the district attorney's office.

According to Roncalli Catholic Schools' website, the suspect is a math teacher for seventh and eighth grade.

In a statement, Manitowoc police encouraged parents to contact the department if they suspect their child may be a victim or a witness. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Michael Stone at 920-686-6557.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Roncalli Middle School teacher arrested after police find inappropriate photos of students on his phone