Waynesboro School Board members announce reelection bid as deadline to file approaches

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
 2 days ago

WAYNESBORO — Debra Freeman-Belle and Kathe Maneval have announced they will seek reelection to the Waynesboro School Board in November.

The two sent out a joint press release announcing their decision Friday afternoon.

According to Waynesboro City Registrar Lisa Jeffers, Freeman-Belle is the only candidate so far to file in Ward C.

Meanwhile, Maneval may face a challenger in Ward D. Jeffers said Amber L. Lipscomb  filed at 4:15 p.m. Friday but her candidacy hasn't been finalized yet.

The deadline to file is Tuesday, June 21, at 7 p.m.

Maneval is the vice-chairperson of the current board and will be seeking her fifth term after first being elected in 2006. She is currently the longest serving member of the school board, according to the press release.

“I am pleased with the progress we’ve made with improving teacher compensation and with working through our capital improvement projects, including the completion of Phase 1 of the high school renovation," Maneval said in the release.

The release also said that Maneval is excited about the curriculum enhancements at the middle and high schools.

“We have new course offerings in CTE and trades," Maneval said. "And we have better guidance for our students as they choose their academic and career paths."

Maneval is a graduate of Swarthmore College and the University of Pennsylvania. She volunteers with the Scouts BSA program, currently serving as committee chairperson for Cub Scout Pack 73. She has also served as treasurer for Westwood Hills PTO, Kate Collins PTO, and the Waynesboro High School band supporters.

“I am running for re-election because I believe that having an experienced school board member with a background in education is vital in helping to guide our school division as we move forward through these challenging times," she said.

Freeman-Belle is seeking a second term on the school board after first winning election in 2018, the release said. She is a Waynesboro native and a graduate of the Waynesboro Public School system.

She has spent the past 20 years working and volunteering in programs that serve children, youth and adults, currently serving as the executive director of Boys and Girls Club and previously serving as the executive director of Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM).

Freeman-Belle is a graduate of Mountwest Community & Technical College and Touro University and is a certified case manager trained in crisis intervention and mental health, according to the release.

"I’ve spent the past few months reflecting on what the past couple of years have taught me about our students, educators, families and community," she said. "Like many, I struggled during the roller coaster of the pandemic while doing all that I could to show up where needed in life.

"But, at the 24-month mark of working and living at a heightened level of expectations, safety, and pivots, our students are ready for any challenges that may come their way. As a parent of three children who attend Waynesboro schools, I plan to dedicate these next four years to their continued success.”

Freeman-Belle said the school division needs to continue working on additional support services for students and trying new and needed strategies for the social, emotional, and physical well-being of students.

She also added she'd like to continue renovations to buildings and increasing employee compensation

"We are Waynesboro," she said, "and we are resilient.”

Both Maneval and Freeman-Belle said in the press release that they agree that a primary focus during their next term will be continuing to work on school safety measures, including addressing bullying and the potential for mass violence in schools.

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite . S ubscribe to us at newsleader.com .

