ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Sen. Vernon Sykes injured in a bicycle accident in Akron

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJFiK_0gENAuGE00

State Sen. Vernon Sykes was hospitalized after his bicycle collided with a vehicle on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron on Thursday afternoon.

According to a letter sent out by the Sykes family, the senator was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He is being treated at a hospital in Akron.

"He is in good spirits," the letter stated. "Please extend him some grace if you don't see him out in the community immediately."

According to his daughter, Ohio Rep. Emilia Sykes, the senator is already looking for a new helmet to purchase for when he starts riding again.

No further details were available Friday evening. This article will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Sen. Vernon Sykes injured in a bicycle accident in Akron

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

17-year-old missing from Cleveland since June 11, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy is missing and Cleveland Police have asked the community to help find him. Chrishawn Taylor has been missing since June 11, according to a Facebook post from the department. Chrishawn is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds, police said. Chrishawn...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron celebrates Juneteenth with annual festival

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community came together Sunday for the 24th Annual Akron Juneteenth Festival. The festival kicked off at noon with the West Akron Parade. The event continues at the Stoner/Hawkins Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, a Black business market, the Gerald R. Carter Teen Talent […]
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: Suspect strikes twice in 15 min at 2 Akron stores

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Detectives need the public’s help to identify a suspect they say robbed two Copley Road businesses in Akron minutes apart on Thursday afternoon. Officers say the first robbery happened at the Family Dollar in the 900 block of Copley Road at around 2:30 p.m. After the suspect allegedly took an undisclosed […]
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

5 former fraternity members sentenced in hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Three former fraternity members were sentenced Thursday to jail terms for their roles in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student, while two others were ordered to serve house arrest. Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York, Daylen Dunson, 22, of Cleveland, and Ben Boyers, 21, of […]
BOWLING GREEN, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio OVI checkpoints announced for this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Both Solon Police and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office have announced OVI checkpoints for this weekend. The first of the checkpoints will take place tonight, according to Solon Police, on SR-43 between SR-91 and Clearwater Court, from 8:00 p.m. until midnight. Police said the purpose...
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vernon Sykes
Person
Emilia Sykes
cleveland19.com

Akron double robbery suspect remains unknown (video)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify a man they said robbed two Copley Road businesses yesterday afternoon. Around 2:25 p.m., officers said they responded to the first robbery at the Family Dollar in the 900 block of Copley Road. Police said...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Sen#State
cleveland19.com

9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store in Parma

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Parma said they are investigating a case of a stolen puppy. The 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was taken from the Petland located on West Ridgewood Drive in Parma and is valued at approximately $4,899, according to police and store animal care manager Amy Parker.
PARMA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Authorities: Body found near Edgewater Yacht Club

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A dead body was recovered west of Edgewater Yacht Club Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Metroparks said. The body of a man was reportedly recovered by the Cleveland Department of Fire and EMS after a call came in just after 1 p.m. The Cleveland Fire Technical Rescue Units had to remove the victim […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspected cockfighting ring found in Youngstown

Jane MacMurchy of Animal Charity is asking for help after rescuing in 6 roosters from a suspected cockfighting ring in Youngstown. The roosters were discovered during a June homicide investigation in the city. MacMurchy said the roosters are great with people and the animal organization is hoping to find new...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

2 hospitalized in critical condition after apartment fire in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Eastlake Fire Department said two people were hospitalized early Sunday morning after being injured during an apartment fire. Fire departments officials said crews were called around 1:50 a.m. to the Willowood Apartments, located at 33400 Vine Street in Eastlake. There they discovered two people inside...
EASTLAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
huroninsider.com

Man pleads guilty to Cedar Point Sports Center shooting

SANDUSKY – The coach who is accused of shooting one of his players’ fathers pleaded guilty to three felonies Wednesday in Erie County Common Pleas Court. Mario Lacy, of Euclid, plead guilty to felonious assault, inducing panic, and having weapons under disability. As a result of him pleading guilty to the three charges, a number of other charges, including attempted murder, were dismissed.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead after being shot in East Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police confirmed a man died after being shot early Saturday afternoon. The man was found in the 15000 block of Terrace Road after police arrived at 12:18 p.m. on June 18, according to Capt. Brian Gerhard of the East Cleveland Police Department. 19 News...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy