Sen. Vernon Sykes injured in a bicycle accident in Akron

State Sen. Vernon Sykes was hospitalized after his bicycle collided with a vehicle on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron on Thursday afternoon.

According to a letter sent out by the Sykes family, the senator was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He is being treated at a hospital in Akron.

"He is in good spirits," the letter stated. "Please extend him some grace if you don't see him out in the community immediately."

According to his daughter, Ohio Rep. Emilia Sykes, the senator is already looking for a new helmet to purchase for when he starts riding again.

No further details were available Friday evening. This article will be updated.

