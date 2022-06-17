Roundup: Mountain lion spotted in Simi, Mugu Rock crash victim ID'd, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Mountain lion spotted by officers

SIMI VALLEY — Two officers saw a mountain lion in a wash east of Erringer Road early Friday, the Simi Valley Police Department reported.

The lion was seen around 1 a.m. along the Arroyo Simi between Erringer and Frontier Park, said police Cmdr. Ritchie Lew.

When the officers investigated, they saw the lion had been within several feet of a man sleeping in the area, the department said. The officers scared the animal off and got the man to a safer location.

A resident called shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday to report a mountain lion sighting in the same general area, Lew said, although police officers weren't able to find it.

Sightings can be reported to Simi police at 805-583-6950. Do not try to approach a mountain lion, police officials added.

Crash victim identified

VENTURA COUNTY — Authorities have identified the driver killed in a crash near Mugu Rock on Tuesday evening.

Stuart Thomas, 51, was a Los Angeles resident, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Thomas was alone in a 2016 Range Rover headed southbound on Pacific Coast Highway when he improperly navigated a curve shortly after 6 p.m ., the California Highway Patrol reported. The vehicle ran onto the dirt shoulder and crashed into Mugu Rock where it became airborne, rolled down the hillside and burst into flames after landing on its wheels near the edge of the road, authorities said.

Thomas, who was thrown from the vehicle, died at the scene, officials said. The accident remains under investigation by the CHP's Ventura-area office.

Overnight lane reduction on 101

VENTURA COUNTY — Only a single lane of southbound Highway 101 will be open overnight next week on a stretch south of Mussel Shoals due to construction.

Starting Monday, the southbound freeway will be reduced to a single bypass lane from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans. The nighttime closures will last through the week, ending Saturday morning.

The reduction will also mean no access to the southbound Seacliff exit and entrance ramps. The southbound Seacliff exit is already closed during the day , Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., until summer 2023.

The work is part of a $48 million pavement rehabilitation project on a roughly 4.3-mile stretch south of Mussel Shoals and north of Ventura.

Separately, new carpool lanes on the 101 through Carpinteria opened on Friday, part of an ongoing carpool lane construction project through the corridor.

