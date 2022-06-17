'How likely are you to recommend Victorville as a place to live?' City launches public survey

The City of Victorville has launched a public online survey to help city officials better understand resident priorities and satisfaction with a wide range of city services and programs.

The survey will enable the city to more holistically understand local community feedback to effectively plan and respond to community priorities, city officials said.

Survey questions will help to measure resident satisfaction regarding public safety, the local economy, parks, recreation, libraries, roads and more.

Some of the survey questions include, "How likely are you to recommend Victorville as a place to live?" Also, "How likely are you to be living in Victorville 5 years from now?" and "What is the thing you would most want to change about life in Victorville?"

Residents may receive invitations to complete the survey on a variety of news websites, social media platforms, blogs and apps. The survey will remain active through the end of June.

“I invite our residents to take this survey,” Victorville Mayor Debra Jones said. “Your input and feedback will help us further understand your concerns and priorities so we can offer the most effective services to meet your needs.”

Survey Methodology

The survey will be powered by the community engagement platform Zencity, which surveys incorporate voices from every corner of the community.

Zencity sets response targets based on U.S. Census data about the municipality. The company also ensures the security and privacy of its data and survey respondents.

Survey responses are anonymous, unless a respondent chooses to share their email address for follow-up purposes, in which case their survey responses are kept confidential.

Zencity does not collect a respondent’s name, address, or other personally-identifying information. Responses give a proportional voice to all demographics based on the makeup of the municipality.

