Victorville, CA

'How likely are you to recommend Victorville as a place to live?' City launches public survey

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
The City of Victorville has launched a public online survey to help city officials better understand resident priorities and satisfaction with a wide range of city services and programs.

The survey will enable the city to more holistically understand local community feedback to effectively plan and respond to community priorities, city officials said.

Survey questions will help to measure resident satisfaction regarding public safety, the local economy, parks, recreation, libraries, roads and more.

Some of the survey questions include, "How likely are you to recommend Victorville as a place to live?" Also, "How likely are you to be living in Victorville 5 years from now?" and "What is the thing you would most want to change about life in Victorville?"

Residents may receive invitations to complete the survey on a variety of news websites, social media platforms, blogs and apps. The survey will remain active through the end of June.

“I invite our residents to take this survey,” Victorville Mayor Debra Jones said. “Your input and feedback will help us further understand your concerns and priorities so we can offer the most effective services to meet your needs.”

Survey Methodology

The survey will be powered by the community engagement platform Zencity, which surveys incorporate voices from every corner of the community.

Zencity sets response targets based on U.S. Census data about the municipality. The company also ensures the security and privacy of its data and survey respondents.

Survey responses are anonymous, unless a respondent chooses to share their email address for follow-up purposes, in which case their survey responses are kept confidential.

Zencity does not collect a respondent’s name, address, or other personally-identifying information. Responses give a proportional voice to all demographics based on the makeup of the municipality.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Trish Ford
2d ago

well i still like Victorville,,yes there is more crime now than 50+ years ago,but people have to expect that,as generations change. Try living in the big city,and its worst .There is still a small town vibe,you always run into someone you know. But our hospital situations is something to look at ,our population has grown,but health care is relly stressed. The one thing i dont understand is no news station,we had one many years back,and the big tv stations seldom tell,our weather,which sometimes it's hard to plan ,anything. please give us News,if there were a earthquake we would be cut- off from the city ,thats major urgency.

Ed Johnson
2d ago

no work it's a 118 outside ten people a week our killed oh and worse hospital in CA and nothing for kids to do just a big mess

