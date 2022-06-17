ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Teller Broke Out in Hives on Set of ‘Top Gun 2’ Because of Jet Fuel In His Blood

By Akanke Jackson
 2 days ago
Where to Stream:

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Miles Teller found out he’s a true badass while filming the sequel to Top Gun. During a sit-down with Seth Meyers on Late Night Tuesday (June 14), Teller recalled the moment he discovered that he had jet fuel in his blood while on set of the recently released film.

“We landed, and I’m just like, ‘Man, I’m not feeling too good,'” Teller recalled. “I was really hot, and I just started itching like crazy. So I get out of the jet, and I’m just covered in hives — like, head to toe.”

Once discovering that he could play connect the dots with his entire body, Teller visited the doctor’s office for a blood test. He later went home and soaked in an oatmeal bath that night for relief (“I have sensitive skin anyway, truth be told,” he told the host of his “Irish-Scottish skin”).

“My bloodwork comes back, and I have flame retardant, pesticides, and jet fuel in my blood,” he added.

Like any normal human being, Teller was a bit worried about his health, but then a lightbulb clicked off, “Then I thought, wait a second, this is actually kinda cool.”

The next day while on set, Miles was eager to tell star Tom Cruise about his visit to the doctor’s office, “I was like, ‘Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood.’ Without skipping a beat, Tom just says, ‘Yeah, I was born with it, kid.'”

Added Teller, “So that was a very Tom moment for me.”

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the new film follows Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell 30 years after graduating from TOPGUN Naval aviation program, when he is called back as an instructor for the elite fliers. The film also stars Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro, and Lewis Pullman. Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters, and watch the video above to see Miles Teller’s interview on Late Night.

