Metro to offer free busing along streetcar route starting Monday after building collapse

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

Metro is offering free bus services starting Monday to compensate for a lapse in streetcar service after the roof of a 110-year-old building in Over-the-Rhine collapsed last Sunday, according to Cincinnati's Department of Transportation & Engineering.

Streetcar service downtown has been on pause since the partial collapse of the former Davis Furniture building on Main Street, officials said in a news release Friday.

While streetcar service has continued in OTR, the downtown loop, which runs between Central Parkway and The Banks, will remain suspended until city officials determine it's safe to reopen Main Street, the release states.

"We know the closure of the streetcar’s downtown loop has been very disruptive to our passengers and we apologize for the inconvenience,” Matthew Hulme, interim streetcar director, said in a statement.

“We are thankful that our partnership with Metro allows us to continue to serve streetcar passengers by bus in the (Central Business District) while Main Street is closed," Hulme said.

Demolition of the dilapidated historic building is underway, but it could at least another two weeks, officials said, adding Main Street's reopening could also be affected by the status of a second companion building adjacent to the Davis Furniture building.

Two Metro buses will closely follow the streetcar's path and will match its schedule, arriving every 15 minutes, officials said.

The bus stops "will be located at existing Metro bus stops but will be clearly marked with additional signage to guide streetcar patrons," the release states.

Officials said pickup and drop-off locations are immediately adjacent to the streetcar’s 18 station stops.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Metro to offer free busing along streetcar route starting Monday after building collapse

