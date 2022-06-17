ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie County, FL

'Gives chance to give back:' Dixie County Sheriff's Office looks to hire

By Julianne Amaya
mycbs4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dixie County Sheriff's Office wants to hire more people, but with the current job market, it's a bit of a struggle. Lieutenant Tim Roberts said it's hard to find qualified people to hire. "We are looking to fill correctional officers,...

mycbs4.com

Comments / 0

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating Newberry homicide

Press release from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, June 16, around 10:25 p.m., deputies responded to the 24000 block of SW 30th Avenue (near Champions Park) in Newberry to a report of a man lying on the ground next to a vehicle. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim had suffered a gunshot wound and was deceased.
NEWBERRY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Bystander helps arrest convicted felon fleeing police

Brian Lamont Davis, 41, was arrested yesterday after a bystander helped a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer take him into custody. He was charged with cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence, resisting arrest with violence, and attempting to elude a police officer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO investigates Newberry gunshot death

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies discovered a 53-year-old Newberry man dead from a gunshot wound near Champions Park on Thursday night. According to an ACSO release, deputies responded to the 24000 block of SW 30th Avenue around 10:25 p.m. to the report of a man lying on the ground next to a vehicle.
NEWBERRY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Officers#The Sheriff S Office
alachuachronicle.com

Lake City carjacking suspect arrested in Gainesville

Marquise Taiwan Rollins, 33, of Lake City, has been arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, and driving without a valid license after an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy’s license plate reader detected a vehicle that had been stolen in Lake City.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville police officers looking for two shooting suspects

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers are looking for two shooting suspects. Officers released the photos of two men asking for their names. They are wanted in connection to a shooting that happened May 22nd, near Southwest 62nd Blvd and Southwest 20th Ave. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala grand jury indicts two men for federal hate crime

Ocala — A grand jury in Ocala indicts two men with federal hate crimes. Prosecutors accuse Roy and Robert Lashley of shouting racial slurs while punching and hitting a black man with an axe handle. Prosecutors say this happened on November 17, 2021 in Citrus County. "A 24-year-old Black...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after smoking marijuana in car with minors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested Saturday in Gainesville after smoking marijuana in a car with several young girls. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Harry McNeal was parked outside a home on Southwest 80th Drive. That’s when deputies arrived finding the vehicle filled with smoke and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dixie County, FL
WCJB

Dixie County attorney found guilty of extortion

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The jury found Dixie County attorney Michael O’Steen guilty on two counts. They found that O’Steen extorted 60 thousand dollars from a client to get a better deal from former state attorney Jeff Siegmeister. O’Steen also failed to report that money to the...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two individuals charged with grand theft from Rural King

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ocala farm supply store. 37-year old Brandon Crews and 35-year old Jessica Long are in jail. Ocala police officers found two stolen mowers in their motel room. Since the beginning of June,...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua woman arrested after allegedly throwing grease on fellow Popeyes employee

Betty Ann Terry, 46, of Alachua, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly flinging hot grease at a fellow employee at Popeyes in Alachua. On June 9, Alachua Police Department officers responded to Popeyes in reference to a dispute between two employees. During their verbal argument, Terry allegedly said she was going to throw hot grease on the victim, another female employee. The store manager said he had attempted to stop her, but he backed away in fear of having hot grease thrown on him. Terry then allegedly grabbed a tool from the fryer that had hot grease on it, and she threw the grease at the victim. Witnesses said that Terry threw grease at the victim approximately three times. The regional manager told police that the grease is set at 330 degrees.
ALACHUA, FL
ocala-news.com

Driver killed after being ejected from SUV in single-vehicle crash in Levy County

A 45-year-old man from Live Oak who was not wearing a seatbelt was killed on Thursday evening after he was ejected from his SUV in a single-vehicle crash in Levy County. The accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was traveling northbound on State Road 339 in the northbound lane.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Overnight Newberry shooting leaves one man dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a shooting in Newberry last night. Officers found 53-year-old Joseph Malone dead next to a vehicle last night. We will have more information on this shooting death. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Two people hurt after fiery car wreck

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are badly hurt after a fiery t-bone-style wreck Thursday afternoon in Alachua County. Fire rescue crews say while they were headed to a different incident, firefighters noticed a column of black smoke around US 301 near County Road 225 north of Waldo. One of...
WALDO, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Simpson: FWC TrophyCatch bass caught at Newnans

Early this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) tagged 10 largemouth bass living in 10 water bodies throughout Florida. Area bassers were excited to learn that one of those bass wearing a bright pink reward tag was swimming about in Gainesville’s own Newnans Lake as part of FWC’s TrophyCatch 10-Tag Celebration! program. Each tag carries with it considerable prizes, provided the fish’s captor follows the required TrophyCatch protocol.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuatoday.com

Mega Charity Yard Sale, Helping Those in Need

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ Yard sales are an opportunity for people to buy goods at an affordable price and for other people to clear out space in their homes and garages. For the Deeper Purpose Community Church, a yard sale is also a way to help people in the community. This past Saturday on May 28, the church held its Annual Spring Charity MEGA Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to noon.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy