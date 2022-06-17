Pensacola man found guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man was found guilty for his involvement in the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

A federal judge made the decision Friday during a bench trial in a Washington D.C. courtroom.

Jesus Rivera was found guilty on all 4 counts:

Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building

Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building

Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Rivera is still awaiting sentencing .

