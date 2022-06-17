Pensacola man found guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man was found guilty for his involvement in the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.
A federal judge made the decision Friday during a bench trial in a Washington D.C. courtroom.
Jesus Rivera was found guilty on all 4 counts:
- Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building
- Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
- Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
Rivera is still awaiting sentencing.
