Pensacola, FL

Pensacola man found guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Cody Long
 2 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man was found guilty for his involvement in the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

A federal judge made the decision Friday during a bench trial in a Washington D.C. courtroom.

Jesus Rivera was found guilty on all 4 counts:

  • Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building
  • Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
  • Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Rivera is still awaiting sentencing .

