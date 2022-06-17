Monona holds Juneteenth celebration

MONONA, Wis. — The city of Monona hosted a Juneteenth celebration Friday ahead of the official holiday on Sunday.

Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney hosted local politicians and activists in front of City Hall.

Mayor Mary O’Connor was the event’s speaker and talked about the efforts the city is making in diversity to make the city a more welcoming place for everyone.

“This is not something city staff can do alone,” she said. “If we’re going to be successful, we’re going to need the help of the entire Monona community, and I know a lot of people are ready to join me in this effort.”

The Juneteenth flag was also raised as part of the ceremony. A similar event was held Friday at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

