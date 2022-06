A Racine man is facing up to a year in jail for allegedly pointing a gun at another motorist on I-94 when the other driver cut him off. Frank Archibald was charged Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor count each of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail and/or up to $11,000 in fines.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO