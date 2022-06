If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Summer Solstice arrives in the Northern Hemisphere on June 21, bringing us our longest day of the year, the official start of summer, and a lot of magickal potential. The Summer Solstice is like the ultimate new moon and we get only one a year! Get ready to get super powered insight into what you can start fresh.

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO