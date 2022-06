Several hot topics broke this week in the world of professional wrestling, but perhaps none greater than allegations made against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. As noted, the 76-year-old stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE this week after allegations were made surrounding an affair he had with a former employee. It was claimed that Vince raised the individual’s salary during the time the misconduct was going on, and then allegedly supplied hush-money payments to her in an attempt to keep the situation quiet. The investigation has reportedly uncovered other non-disclosure agreements by former WWE employees, claiming misconduct by not only McMahon but also Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO