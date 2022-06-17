Celebrating Summer in Casey: Terra Cottage Flowers and Market

A mother caught her daughter doing a stunning performance with one of the stable’s horses. It’s about a small girl from Staunton, Virginia, who has her own daily routine of reading her books to her four-legged companion, whom she not only rides but also reads to every morning.
Last year, the news of Frank Fritz’s departure from the hit History Channel series American Pickers shocked fans of the popular series. The news first hit as American Pickers creator and Frank Fritz’s co-host on the series, Mike Wolfe announced Frank’s departure from the series in an Instagram post. Fritz has since been replaced by Wolfe’s brother, Robbie.
Comments / 0