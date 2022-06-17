Residential tower replaces Virgin Hotel in proposal for South Broad Street development

Shirley Hampton of Realty One Group Restore-Collegeville added a new listing for sale at 223 Front Street in West Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. INVESTOR ALERT! Wait until you see this large lot in highly sought after West Conshohocken! This single family home used to be a set of twins and could easily be converted back. 5 bedrooms (one walk through to get to the bathroom) with 1 full bath, 1 half bath and separate shower located in the laundry room. This property has a ton of potential and is in a great location (close to local bars and restaurants, the Main Line, Valley Forge, King of Prussia Plaza, and a short drive to Philadelphia) with low taxes! You can rehab or knock it down and rebuild new! So many possibilities! This property is being sold AS-IS and any U&O would be the responsibility of the buyer. Seller will do no repairs.

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO