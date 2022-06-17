ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residential tower replaces Virgin Hotel in proposal for South Broad Street development

By Michael Tanenbaum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe corner of South Broad and Lombard streets has long been eyed for redevelopment as a prime Center City intersection that remains relatively underutilized. One of the complications of planning for the lots at 500-10 South Broad Street is the presence of the historic District Health Center One on an adjacent...

BUCKSCO.Today

Millennials, Center City’s Saviors, Fled the Pandemic to the Burbs; Many May Not Return

Millennials, key to Center City's recent revival, left during the pandemic and may not be so eager to return. Center City saw tremendous progress over the past three decades, becoming a go-to spot for millennials who enjoyed the cultural, professional, and recreational opportunities there. But the pandemic led to yet another statistical round of residential flight to the suburbs, one of a number of population cycles the city has endured. Tom McGrath covered one family’s relo in Philadelphia Magazine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Work begins on one of Rebuild Philly’s biggest project yet: $20 million rebuild at Vare Rec Center

A groundbreaking makes it official; the Vare Playground in Grays Ferry will undergo a $20 million rebuild using money from the city’s soda tax. Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and other city officials were joined by the head of the Pew Charitable Trusts and others at the 100-year-old facility for the groundbreaking this week. Plans call for a complete makeover as part of the Rebuild Philadelphia effort, which uses money from the city’s sweetened beverage tax to fix playgrounds and libraries, in addition to paying for Pre-K educational opportunities in the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 223 Front Street | West Conshohocken | Shirley Hampton of Realty One Group Restore-Collegeville

Shirley Hampton of Realty One Group Restore-Collegeville added a new listing for sale at 223 Front Street in West Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. INVESTOR ALERT! Wait until you see this large lot in highly sought after West Conshohocken! This single family home used to be a set of twins and could easily be converted back. 5 bedrooms (one walk through to get to the bathroom) with 1 full bath, 1 half bath and separate shower located in the laundry room. This property has a ton of potential and is in a great location (close to local bars and restaurants, the Main Line, Valley Forge, King of Prussia Plaza, and a short drive to Philadelphia) with low taxes! You can rehab or knock it down and rebuild new! So many possibilities! This property is being sold AS-IS and any U&O would be the responsibility of the buyer. Seller will do no repairs.
WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
aroundambler.com

Workers at big three beer distributors in the Philadelphia region go on-site, which will impact inventory at your local restaurants and neighborhood beer store

Workers at Origlio, Muller, and Penn, which are the big three distributors of beer in the Philadelphia region, have gone on strike. The workers, members of the Teamsters Local 380, voted 308-40 on June 18th to reject a proposed contract from management according to a post on the local’s Facebook page. A member of the union we messaged shared that this is the first time the local has held a strike.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

New Wawa Store To Open In South Jersey

There's a new Wawa store coming to South Jersey. Thursday, June 23 marks the grand opening of the store at 1935 W. Landis Ave. in Vineland. As part of the celebration, there is an outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony planned at 9 a.m. It will feature community organizations and local heroes. There...
VINELAND, NJ
phlcouncil.com

CITY COUNCIL PASSES COUNCILMEMBER OH’S BILLS TARGETING ILLEGAL DUMPING AND ILLEGAL PARKING OF LARGE COMMERCIAL VEHICLES IN RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOODS

Philadelphia, June 17, 2022 – Yesterday City Council passed four Bills introduced by Councilmember David Oh (At Large) that will improve the quality of life in residential neighborhoods by prohibiting the parking of large commercial vehicles and strengthening the enforcement of illegal dumping regulations. To combat the ongoing problem...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

