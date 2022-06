Van Buren County Mayor Greg Wilson said he will propose employee pay raises in the next fiscal year budget. Wilson said he wants an eight percent raise. “They haven’t had one in about four years, and it’s time” Wilson said. “They get one for cost of living. With inflation going up, it’s time they get a raise I hope. I will be pressing for that.”

VAN BUREN COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO