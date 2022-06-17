ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

State reports 46 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Friday

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago

State health officials reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Friday. The Department of State Health Services has reported 56,375 confirmed cases...

theeagle.com

