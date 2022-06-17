ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brillion, WI

Brillion-based Endries International acquires Alabama business

By Brad Star, Appleton Post-Crescent
 2 days ago
BRILLION - Endries International has acquired an Alabama-based fastener supplier, the company announced.

Endries, a fastener distributor in Brillion, has purchased Store Room Fasteners, a 38-year-old business based in Montgomery, Alabama.

Tim Wilsford started Store Room Fasteners out of a storage shed in Montgomery in 1984. Nearly 40 years later, Store Room Fasteners operates three facilities in Alabama (Montgomery, Opelika and Selma) and also has locations in LaGrange, Georgia and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

Endries International began in the basement of Bob and Patricia Endries' Brillion home in 1970. In 2004, their son Steve Endries took over the business, which now runs 11 domestic and international distribution centers from its Wisconsin headquarters.

Store Room Fasteners will continue to operate on its current system as an Endries subsidiary, according to a news release. Wilsford will remain with the company in a leadership position overseeing Store Room Fasteners' 60 employees.

"Tim has built an organization that mirrors what Endries was and is," Endries President Steve Endries said in the release. "The methodology and approach both companies follow is very consistent. We look forward to working with our new team members to improve our overall market offerings.”

It's the second major purchase this year for Endries, which also acquired Old Dominion Fasteners in April.

Contact Brad Star at bstar@postcrescent.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byBradStar.

