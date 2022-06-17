Tennessee softball standout Kiki Milloy to make debut with U.S. national team at Canada Cup

Kiki Milloy will trade her orange and white for red, white and blue this summer.

The Tennessee softball senior was named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster for the 2022 Canada Cup on Friday, and it will be her debut with the national team. The Canada Cup will feature a field of 12 teams and will compete from Saturday through June 26.

"Nothing compares to representing your country, and I know Kiki is honored and humbled by her selection," Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said. "She is one of the most exciting players in the game. We're proud of her and all the work that has gone into reaching this goal, and I can't wait to see her compete for Team USA."

Milloy is coming off a junior season that earned her second-team All-America honors by D1 Softball and Softball America. She started all 59 games and was the leadoff hitter for nearly all of them. She led the Lady Vols in almost every batting category, including a .362 batting average, 53 runs, 15 home runs, 53 RBIs, 12 doubles and 31 steals.

Milloy had a team-leading 21 multi-hit and 16 multi-RBI games in 2022.

Milloy won't be the only Lady Vol at the Canada Cup. Sophomore pitcher Nicola Simpson will also be at the tournament, but representing Canada Softball. Simpson made 14 appearances in her freshman season at Tennessee, throwing 11 strikeouts in her 22 innings pitched. She had a 2-0 record.

"We are so proud of Nicola's selection to the Canadian National Team roster," Weekly said. "She is one of the hardest-working young women I've ever been around. This is a tremendous opportunity for her to compete with and against the best players on the international stage, and I know she will grow immensely from this experience."

