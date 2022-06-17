Tigers to Call Up Top Prospect Riley Greene on Saturday

Major League Baseball's No. 2 overall prospect, Riley Greene, will be called up by the Detroit Tigers to make his MLB debut on Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

Detroit Tigers fans have been given quite the Father's Day treat after news came out in the last week that two of their top starting pitchers, Casey Mize and Eduardo Rodriguez, will be missing significant time moving forward.

The team announced on Friday that top prospect and No. 2 prospect in Major League Baseball, Riley Greene, would be called up on Saturday as the Tigers face the Texas Rangers.

Tigers fans have seen the youth of this franchise make its way up to the big league ranks in the past year or so.

Mize, Tarik Skubal, Akil Baddoo, Daz Cameron, Spencer Torkelson have all debuted recently and Greene is the next young star to come through the ranks.

In 198 games in the minors, Greene has slashed .291/.372/.483 with 30 home runs and 120 RBI.

His statistics with Triple-A Toledo have been quite impressive, posting a .299 average, an .890 OPS, nine homers, 36 RBI, 13 doubles and 46 runs scored in 55 games played.

Defensively, he's made just five errors in just over 1,279 innings played in the field and has five outfield assists to his name as well.

Greene is also quite fast on the bases, racking up 11 career minor league triples and 20 stolen bases since the start of the 2021 season (141 games).

What's most encouraging about him is that his Double-A and Triple-A stats are nearly identical, a .300 average and .900 OPS with the power numbers to follow.

The fifth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Greene is now the sixth player of the top seven picks of that draft to make his MLB debut.

Four of those seven: Greene, Adley Rutschman, Bobby Witt Jr. and C.J. Abrams, have made or will have made their debut during the 2022 season.