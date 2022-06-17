ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MO

La Plata Fire Station, homes damaged by overnight storm

By Jordan Bahr
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PLATA Mo. — Strong winds cut a path of destruction in La Plata early Friday morning as a result of a line of severe storms. The storms passed through northeast Missouri just before 3 a.m. They packed strong winds in excess of 60 miles per hour. The damage was limited...

