ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds confirm signing of £10m Marc Roca from Bayern as midfielder becomes third to arrive at Elland Road this summer

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

LEEDS have taken their summer spending to £45million with the capture of Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca.

The Spaniard, 25, completed a medical this afternoon before putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCE9w_0gEN6Pcq00
Marc Roca has joined Leeds in a £10m deal from Bayern

The Whites have moved swiftly to bolster their midfield ranks as they brace themselves for bids from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for star man Kalvin Phillips.

Upon joining, Roca tweeted: "I’m excited to join [Leeds].

"I can’t wait to start this amazing challenge. I’ll give my best.

"Looking forward to start playing at Elland Road 🏟 Marching on Together 💙! #LUFC."

United insist Roca has been signed to play alongside Phillips, but there is an acceptance it will be hard to keep hold of the £50m-rated England star.

Roca is Leeds’ third arrival of the transfer window after attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson and right-back Rasmus Kristensen arrived from RB Salzburg for a combined £35m.

Roca arrived at Bayern in 2020 from Espanyol but struggled to nail down a starting spot in two seasons in Bavaria.

If Phillips does leave his boyhood club, Leeds will move for another midfielder - with Sheffield United’s Sander Berge admired.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams is another option in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, in the attacking areas Leeds have been linked with a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Barcelona, but there are fears the Spanish giants may not be able to finance a permanent deal.

As a result, he has reportedly been identified by Jesse Marsch's side as an affordable target - with £20m muted as the price tag.

Leeds' transfer chief Victor Orta signed the Spaniard for Middlesbrough from Aston Villa in 2016 and remains a fan.

The club are keen to avoid another tense relegation battle - with Marsch's men avoiding the drop on the final of last season.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo exploring options for Man United exit. Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to find...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Sander Berge
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Jesse Marsch
Daily Mail

SPORTS AGENDA: Offers pour in for Azeem Rafiq's tell-all book following the Yorkshire racism scandal, while Premier League clubs vote against half-time interviews... for now!

Azeem Rafiq, the whistleblower whose revelations triggered the racism scandal at Yorkshire, could be set to write a book after a number of publishers stepped forward with offers. Should the project get off the ground, journalist George Dobell — who brought Rafiq's claims to light — would be the author,...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Bayern Munich#Spaniard#Sheffield United
The US Sun

Aston Villa join race for Bristol City starlet Reuben McAllister, 16, who is also wanted by Newcastle, Rangers & Celtic

ASTON VILLA are the latest club to keep tabs on Bristol City starlet Reuben McAllister. Steven Gerrard's Clarets have joined a growing queue of admirers currently tracking the 16-year-old attacking midfielder. Newcastle United, Rangers and Celtic are already monitoring McAllister, who is the son of former Scotland international Jamie McAllister.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa exile Trezeguet is set for a permanent switch to Turkey as champions Trabzonspor close in on a £3m deal for the winger... with Steven Gerrard ready to let more players leave as he seeks a left-back and midfielder

Aston Villa are close to reaching an agreement with Turkish club Trabzonspor to sell winger Trezeguet for about £3million. The winger spent the second half of last season on loan with Istanbul Basaksehir and is now poised to return to Turkey to join the reigning champions. Trezeguet is one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Forest in talks over trio of signings

BBC Radio Nottingham Sport have confirmed Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin and Moussa Niakhaté from Mainz. Striker Awoniyi, 24, came through the ranks at Liverpool and joined Union Berlin permanently in 2021. Last season he scored 20 goals in 43 matches across...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
514K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy