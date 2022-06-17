Leeds confirm signing of £10m Marc Roca from Bayern as midfielder becomes third to arrive at Elland Road this summer

LEEDS have taken their summer spending to £45million with the capture of Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca.

The Spaniard, 25, completed a medical this afternoon before putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.

Marc Roca has joined Leeds in a £10m deal from Bayern

The Whites have moved swiftly to bolster their midfield ranks as they brace themselves for bids from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for star man Kalvin Phillips.

Upon joining, Roca tweeted: "I’m excited to join [Leeds].

"I can’t wait to start this amazing challenge. I’ll give my best.

"Looking forward to start playing at Elland Road 🏟 Marching on Together 💙! #LUFC."

United insist Roca has been signed to play alongside Phillips, but there is an acceptance it will be hard to keep hold of the £50m-rated England star.

Roca is Leeds’ third arrival of the transfer window after attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson and right-back Rasmus Kristensen arrived from RB Salzburg for a combined £35m.

Roca arrived at Bayern in 2020 from Espanyol but struggled to nail down a starting spot in two seasons in Bavaria.

If Phillips does leave his boyhood club, Leeds will move for another midfielder - with Sheffield United’s Sander Berge admired.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams is another option in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, in the attacking areas Leeds have been linked with a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Barcelona, but there are fears the Spanish giants may not be able to finance a permanent deal.

As a result, he has reportedly been identified by Jesse Marsch's side as an affordable target - with £20m muted as the price tag.

Leeds' transfer chief Victor Orta signed the Spaniard for Middlesbrough from Aston Villa in 2016 and remains a fan.

The club are keen to avoid another tense relegation battle - with Marsch's men avoiding the drop on the final of last season.