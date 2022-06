Kyrie Irving may be on the move again. Following a tumultuous third year in Brooklyn, where Irving sat out a majority of the season due to vaccine refusal, and then finally did play; however, the team flamed out in a 4-0 sweep to eventual East Champions Boston in round one. Just a failure of a season all the way around for the Nets given the expectations with Irving and Kevin Durant on the roster.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 MINUTES AGO