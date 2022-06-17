Shooting involving federal police officer under investigation in downtown Atlanta

Officer-involved shooting in downtown Atlanta involving a federal officer (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — An officer with the Federal Protection Agency shot someone in downtown Atlanta Friday afternoon.

Atlanta police said they are assisting the agency with the shooting, which happened on the bridge spanning the gulch on Ted Turner Drive.

The Federal Protection Agency is the Uniformed Police Division of the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Jenna Selitto said they are aware of a shooting outside a federal building and that FBI agents are headed to the scene to assist in the investigation Selitto said there is no threat to the public.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where officers were blocking the entrance to the Sam Nunn Federal Center.

It’s unclear who was shot or what the circumstances leading up to the shooting were.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows an officer and a man appearing to get into a shootout on the bridge.

Atlanta Police said MLK Jr. Drive southwest to Marietta St. southwest near the federal building complex and State Farm arena will be closed for approximately four hours.

