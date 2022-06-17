Blackstone River reopens as water quality improves

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has lifted its no-contact advisory for the Blackstone River, saying the water quality is improving.

The advisory was issued on June 5 after partially treated sewage ran into the river . The DEM said the discharge came from the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility and made its way to the Slater Mill Dam in Pawtucket.

The DEM had recommended that people avoid eating fish caught in the area and taking part in recreational activities like fishing, swimming and kayaking.

The city has since installed additional solids-removal equipment and made other improvements that have helped improve the water quality over the past few days, according to the DEM.

The agency said it will continue to investigate and monitor the causes of the discharge, along with the response by the city and its contractors.

