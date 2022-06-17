3 arrested in string of Wake County car break-ins

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and a woman are facing numerous charges following the drug-related death of a 25-year-old woman on Friday, according to the Eden Police Department. First responders found Raquita Leshay Morton, 25, dead after responding about 1 p.m. to the Hampton Inn at 724 South Van Buren Road to check on […]
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a shooting in Fayetteville, police said. This happened Sunday morning shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Danish Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found the victim and attempted CPR, but...
Littleton, N.C. — A man was found dead on Saturday night in Halifax County. Deputies found the man's body in the 1900 stretch of Roper Springs Road in Littleton around 9 p.m. The body was taken to a local medical facility, where investigators are working to identify him. The...
Charleston GoodmanBlack and Missing But Not Forgotten. Charleston Goodman is a father and son living in Durham, North Carolina. On January 28, 2018, Charleston told his mother, Tammie Goodman, goodbye before he left their home on East Woodcroft Parkway to run errands in Durham.
Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot on East Martin Street in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police confirmed someone was shot in the 800 block of the street in a residential area. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. A suspect was not in custody...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women were stabbed Sunday afternoon in Durham when two women were involved in “an altercation,” according to Durham police. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Liberty Street, near Eastway Elementary School, a news release from Durham police said.
Goldsboro, N.C. — Police responded to a home on North George Street in Goldsboro on Sunday morning. The WRAL Breaking News tracker arrived on the scene overnight to find a officers investigating around a house. WRAL News is working to learn more.
Wake sheriff holds press conference to provide an update on the case of northern Wake vehicle break-ins Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, in addition to members of the Criminal Investigations Division, is sharing significant developments involving several vehicle break-ins in northern Wake County. Reporter: Eric Miller. Photographer: Sean Braswell.
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight led to a man dying of a cardiac event in Graham, deputies say. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Rumley Road in Graham, near Saxapahaw, just after 11 p.m. on Thursday after getting a call about a cardiac arrested. The first deputy on the scene […]
West End, N.C. — We're working to learn more about the drowning death of a child at a lake in Moore County. Deputies tell WRAL News a 10-year-old boy drowned Saturday afternoon at Lake Auman, near the Seven Lakes West community. West End Fire and Rescue, Seven Lakes Fire...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and three other people were injured after a vehicle crash ended with the vehicle engulfed in flames in Raleigh early Saturday. The wreck happened around 4 a.m. Saturday along North Raleigh Boulevard near Millbank Street, according to Raleigh police. The victims in...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating several recent incidents of burglaries in a townhome community. Police say six burglaries have been reported in the area of Lexington Street and Bedford Street since May 3, five of which occurred since June 8. These thefts occurred late at night,...
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has died after he was hit by a postal service truck driver while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 62-year-old Timothy Jenkins was riding his bicycle east on the sidewalk along Sunset Avenue and began to cross a parking lot when he was hit by a U.S. Postal Service truck exiting the Englewood Square parking lot. The driver of the truck was Randy Bassa, 52.
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was killed and three people were injured in a fiery car crash early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The crash happened at around 4 a.m. at North Raleigh Boulevard and Mulberry Street. When WRAL's Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene, he found the...
NEW BERN, N.C. – Jesse Lamont Jenkins was sentenced this week in federal court to 92 months in prison for his role in an armed robbery of an ABC store located on Westwood Drive in Rocky Mount. Jenkins pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery on December 14, 2021. “Hardworking people should never […]
On Saturday morning, more than 40,000 people in the Raleigh area woke up without power. As of Saturday afternoon, the number of customers without power in the Raleigh area was down to just under 20,000. Around 2,800 were still without power as of Sunday around 9 a.m. By Sunday afternoon,...
