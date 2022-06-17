ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

3 arrested in string of Wake County car break-ins

WRAL
 2 days ago

WRAL News

Man found dead in Halifax County

Littleton, N.C. — A man was found dead on Saturday night in Halifax County. Deputies found the man's body in the 1900 stretch of Roper Springs Road in Littleton around 9 p.m. The body was taken to a local medical facility, where investigators are working to identify him. The...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wake County, NC
WRAL News

Man taken to hospital from Raleigh shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot on East Martin Street in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police confirmed someone was shot in the 800 block of the street in a residential area. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. A suspect was not in custody...
RALEIGH, NC
#Ins
WRAL

Wake sheriff holds press conference to provide an update on the case of northern Wake vehicle break-ins

Wake sheriff holds press conference to provide an update on the case of northern Wake vehicle break-ins Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, in addition to members of the Criminal Investigations Division, is sharing significant developments involving several vehicle break-ins in northern Wake County. Reporter: Eric Miller. Photographer: Sean Braswell.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

10-year-old boy drowns at Moore County lake

West End, N.C. — We're working to learn more about the drowning death of a child at a lake in Moore County. Deputies tell WRAL News a 10-year-old boy drowned Saturday afternoon at Lake Auman, near the Seven Lakes West community. West End Fire and Rescue, Seven Lakes Fire...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Woman dies, 3 others seriously injured in fiery car wreck in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and three other people were injured after a vehicle crash ended with the vehicle engulfed in flames in Raleigh early Saturday. The wreck happened around 4 a.m. Saturday along North Raleigh Boulevard near Millbank Street, according to Raleigh police. The victims in...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham police investigating 6 burglaries in townhome community

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating several recent incidents of burglaries in a townhome community. Police say six burglaries have been reported in the area of Lexington Street and Bedford Street since May 3, five of which occurred since June 8. These thefts occurred late at night,...
WITN

Postal worker charged in Rocky Mount after cyclist dies in crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has died after he was hit by a postal service truck driver while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 62-year-old Timothy Jenkins was riding his bicycle east on the sidewalk along Sunset Avenue and began to cross a parking lot when he was hit by a U.S. Postal Service truck exiting the Englewood Square parking lot. The driver of the truck was Randy Bassa, 52.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

1 killed, 3 injured in fiery Raleigh car crash

Raleigh, N.C. — One person was killed and three people were injured in a fiery car crash early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The crash happened at around 4 a.m. at North Raleigh Boulevard and Mulberry Street. When WRAL's Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene, he found the...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man sentenced for robbery of ABC store

NEW BERN, N.C. – Jesse Lamont Jenkins was sentenced this week in federal court to 92 months in prison for his role in an armed robbery of an ABC store located on Westwood Drive in Rocky Mount. Jenkins pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery on December 14, 2021. “Hardworking people should never […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

