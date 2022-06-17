ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Two of the four Pueblo hospital security guards charged with negligent homicide apologize for man’s death

By Sean Rice
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303djm_0gEN5fpn00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, three of the four hospital security guards appeared in court. After their motion hearings, 13 Investigates heard from two of the guards who apologized to the family of the man who died.

Anthony Ruff, Randy Vialpando, Drake Castro, and Anthony Virant are all charged with negligent homicide in the February 2021 death of Mathew Jones at St. Mary Corwin Hospital.

While leaving court, Ruff and Vialpando apologized to the Jones family when confronted by 13 Investigates. Castro said he had "no comment" regarding the case.

Virant was not present during the motions hearing Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J5VD4_0gEN5fpn00
(Left to Right) Anthony Virant, Randy Vialpando, Drake Castro, and Anthony Ruff

During the motions hearing, the attorneys for the guards expressed an interest in filing motions to suppress the testimony of witnesses, specifically Betty Webber's testimony, court documents say. According to affidavits, Webber was a nurse who went up to the guards to provide medical assistance to Jones. While doing so, she told police she compared the situation to what happened to George Floyd .

Judge Allison Ernst did not rule on any motions Friday.

She gave the attorneys until July 22 to file the written motions. All four guards will be back in court in late October.

Court documents obtained by 13 Investigates gave more insight into what led up to Jones' death.

According to the affidavit, Vialpando told police Jones had been discharged from the emergency room against medical advice. Vialpando said he tried negotiating with Jones and tried to convince him to leave. Hospital staff tried calling his wife, then his mother who told staff to get a taxi for Jones.

Castro told police he tried getting a cab from City Cab and rides from various family members of Jones'. He said nurses let Jones use the phone, but Castro said he ended up "ripping the phone cord out of the wall."

At that point, Vialpando says he tried to get Jones to leave, but Jones refused and told security officers that he wasn't going anywhere. Vialpando says he spoke with Jones' mother again and they tried coming up with a plan to get Jones home, however, they ultimately couldn't find a ride.

Vialpando told police he assisted other security officers in attempting to move Jones from the hospital by force. All four guards say Jones was resisting their attempts to force him to leave the hospital. That's when police records say Jones fell to the ground.

In the 33-page arrest affidavit, investigators detail what happened the morning of February 10, 2021.

In an interview with detectives, Vialpando told police they tried getting Jones onto his stomach, and he grabbed his left arm. According to Vialpando, Jones was spitting at security guards while on the ground. Vialpando says he maintained control of Jones' left arm until he became unresponsive. That's when Vialpando said medical aid was administered to Jones.

During that incident, Virant told police he pressed his chest to Jones' back " in an attempt to hold Mathew in place and control him from moving ," he also said he was trying to prevent Jones from coming face to face with security guards.

In the affidavit, Virant told police he could feel Jones continue to struggle and tense up and he continued the pressure on Jones' back until he noticed Jones wasn't resisting anymore. Virant said, "he then noticed Mathew was becoming unresponsive."

Castro told officers he secured Jones' lower legs after he fell to the ground. Shortly after, Castro said Jones became unresponsive.

In the affidavit, Ruff stated that when Jones fell to the floor, he was yelling to "let him up." Ruff said he "maintained control of Mathew's right arm until Mathew became unconscious."

The Pueblo Police Department then received a search warrant for video from inside the hospital. Court documents say the security officers were seen talking with Jones for 18 minutes on tape. After reviewing the footage, the affidavit says, " at no point before 6:24 A.M. on the video footage does it appear that Mathew confronts, assaults, or threatens anyone."

The court documents go on to say, "It appears Mathew is trying to resist the security officers' efforts of pushing him toward the door. At one point, Mathew extends one leg and puts it on the door to the ER entrance. At this time, Mathew falls to the ground, and the security officers go to the ground with Mathew. While Mathew is on the ground on his back one of the security guards (Anthony Virant) put his hands against Mathew's throat area. Another officer (Drake Castro) lays across both of Mathew's legs, one security officer (Randy Vialpando) attempts to control Mathew's arms, and the other security officer (Anthony Ruff) has his hand on Mathew's back."

The affidavit says Jones rolled onto his stomach, however, it's unsure if he rolled over or if guards moved him. Police wrote that Virant is seen in the video placing his left forearm on the back of Jones' neck area. Castro is seen continuing to lie on Jones' legs, Vialpando is controlling Jones' left arm, and Ruff has his hands on Jones' back. This happens at 6:25 a.m, according to the surveillance video.

At 6:26 a.m., a St. Mary Corwin employee named Betty Weber approaches. She walks away, then arrives again and hooks Jones up to a blood pressure monitor at 6:28 a.m.

In court records, investigators say they interviewed multiple St. Mary-Corwin employees, including Weber, in the days and months after the incident both in person and by phone.

On June 1, Detective Ryan Torres, who also wrote the affidavit, spoke with Janice Martinez. She is an admissions representative for St. Mary Corwin Hospital, owned by Centura Health.

Martinez told Torres that Jones was complaining that they gave him something and they were trying to kill him. When Jones was insistent on leaving, Martinez said he "ripped the phone out of the wall" when he was on the phone with City Cab attempting to get a ride from the hospital.

Martinez said that three of the security guards "were the most seasoned officers she has ever worked with." She went on to say that they are the gentlest people. Two were retired sheriff's deputies, and one was a guard for the Department of Corrections. She recalled that the fourth guard was new and had been training in the days leading up to the incident.

Detective Torres says that Martinez told him Jones started to smack his face and started to spit blood. Then, she said he started to spit on the security guards.

After speaking with Martinez, court records indicate Torres spoke with Jessica Gomez, another nurse. Gomez corroborated many details related to Jones' behavior. Specifically, how he refused medical attention, pulled the phone from the wall, and attempted to call City Cab to leave the hospital.

However, records say Gomez did not witness Jones' interaction with the guards. Torres then spoke with Webber, the nurse who approached the guards with a blood pressure machine.

In the affidavit, Webber told police she goes to the front of the ER and hears Jones saying he can't breathe. Webber told police she remembers thinking, " okay this has been too long. "

At that point, Webber told police she went over to the security guards and says, "Hey this looks a lot like the George Floyd incident, and we all know how that turned out."

Centura Health issued the following statement to 13 Investigates regarding Jones' death:

Protecting patient and associate privacy is a value deeply rooted in our organization and as such, and due to privacy laws, we are not able to comment further on the circumstances surrounding this event. We have, and will continue to, cooperate with local authorities in this matter.

Centura spokesperson

However, on March 19, 2021, Detective Torres received several emails from Michael Watts, an attorney from Mullen & Moore, who indicated he was representing Centura Health in this matter.

In several attachments under the Production of Records search warrant for St. Mary-Corwin Hospital, Detective Torres said he received a notarized letter signed by Glen Griesheim indicating that "the HR investigation file would not be turned over because it was privileged by the attorney-client privilege and the Fifth Amendment. He further indicated that he would not be turning over the 'Internal communications regarding the underlying incident because they are protected by the attorney-client privilege, the Fifth Amendment privilege, the Hospital Quality Management privilege contained in C.R.S. 25-3-109, and the Federal Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Act."

Detective Torres states in the affidavit he was also served with a document signed by Attorney Michael Watts on March 25, 2021, explaining why Centura Health and St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center would not be providing materials that were ordered in a search warrant as well as records and recordings ordered.

Friday, Centura issued this statement to 13 Investigates about the search warrants:

"Centura is not refusing to respond to subpoenas, in fact, we are only asking the judge to understand the information requested is confidential and privileged quality review information (under both State and Federal law) and any use of the information in this case should be in the context of this confidentiality and privilege."

Centura Spokesperson

The post Two of the four Pueblo hospital security guards charged with negligent homicide apologize for man’s death appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 6

Angelita Maria Longoria
2d ago

I believe they did that on purpose because that's when I went to the hospital there just because me and my granddaughter was talking in Spanish they kicked us out and it was cold it was snowing and we did not have no coats nothing and then the security guard said we couldn't wait on the sidewalk or nowhere there we had to wait out on the street they were being really hateful so that's the way they are there at Saint Mary-Corwin Hospital and the nurses are the same way and their doctors too I know I had an experiment with them and I've never gone back ever again

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Man shot in leg, no suspects found

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred near Dorchester Park after a man was shot in the leg. At 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a hospital regarding a 41-year-old man receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim told officers he was walking […]
KXRM

Woman allegedly shoots husband, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman for the alleged shooting of her husband, Friday evening. Beatriz Giraldo was taken into custody after probable cause was established for several crimes including the possible shooting of her husband. Just after 8 p.m., CSPD officers were called to a hospital to contact […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Two people facing multiple felony charges for burglarizing business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing multiple felony charges for burglarizing a business early this morning. Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News their officers were dispatched to a large business on the 2800 block of North Chestnut Street around 6:37am. As officers arrived, they investigated an in-process burglary. The officers established a containment perimeter around the building and observed the two suspects inside the building through surveillance.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two people arrested on burglary charges at Colorado Springs furniture store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the 2800 block of N Chestnut St. Police say two suspects, a male and a female, were arrested on burglary and criminal mischief charges. CSPD says they established a containment perimeter around the a large business/warehouse The post Two people arrested on burglary charges at Colorado Springs furniture store appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested Saturday in Woodland Park after shooting at cars and barricading himself in garage

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested Saturday night in Woodland Park after he shot at cars, fled the scene, and barricaded himself inside a garage, according to Woodland Park Police. It happened around 6:40 p.m. when police received reports of a suspicious vehicle and shots fired in the area of Highway 24 The post Man arrested Saturday in Woodland Park after shooting at cars and barricading himself in garage appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

Stolen vehicle and drug arrest of two felons

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) arrested two felons after responding to a call regarding suspicious activity early morning on Jun 16. WPPD officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle and persons near the Trail Ridge Apartment complex. When officer arrived, they found two suspects seated in a vehicle that was […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

81-year-old man arrested for hit and run motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man for attempting to run after crashing into a motorcycle early morning. 81-year-old Rudolph Gallegos was cited for Felony Hit and Run charges along with additional traffic and criminal charges. Just before 9 a.m., CSPD were notified of a hit and run involving a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Security Officers#Negligent Homicide#Attorneys#Violent Crime#St Mary Corwin Hospital
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Linda Thompson?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The death of 25-year-old Linda Thompson still remains unsolved 49 years after she was shot in a neighbors front yard in 1973. Thompson was dropping her young son off at a babysitter’s house located near the corner of Airport Rd. and Placid Rd. Thompson and her son were in the front yard […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Michael Johnson

COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 31 years since the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) found the body of a local cab driver in a field with multiple stab wounds. In 1991, officers were called to a field near a medical center at 2828 International Circ. They found a man’s body lying in tall weeds […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver arrested after hit-and-run with motorcycle in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A hit-and-run traffic accident shut down Chelton Road between Delta Drive and Cricklewood Lane Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. A motorcycle was traveling west on Chelton around 10:15 a.m. and was struck by a car making a left onto Zebulon. The car fled the scene after The post Driver arrested after hit-and-run with motorcycle in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Three suspects wanted for robbery in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for three suspects involved in a robbery that occurred near the intersection of Willow Park Way and Woodmoor Drive. EPSO warns the public not to approach the vehicle or the suspects. If you see the vehicle or suspects pictured above, contact EPSO at […]
MONUMENT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Motorcyclist dies in traffic collision with truck

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported the city’s 11th motorcycle fatality of 2022 Saturday evening. At 10:47 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Nevada Ave. at a high speed with no exterior lighting, based on witness statements. A truck was stopped at the intersection heading eastbound on Espanola. As the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fountain police investigate accidental shooting

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on the corner of Harvest Field Way and Harvest Moon Road. At 9:40 a.m., FPD officers were called to a reported shooting near Fountain Outdoor School. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Jun 17 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.  Sabrina Harmon, 28, is a White female, 5’04”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Harmon is wanted for the following warrants: Damage Property which includes Criminal Mischief Failure to Comply which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance Failure […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

One dead in motorcycle crash on intersection of Nevada and Espanola

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead this morning after crashing into a truck on the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Espanola Street. Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News this happened around 10:40pm last night. Witnesses on scene tell police the motorcyclist was speeding southbound on Nevada Avenue with no exterior lighting. The truck stopped at the intersection heading eastbound on Espanola Street.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcyclist dies in crash Saturday, marks 11th motorcycle fatality in Colorado Springs this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man died Saturday night in Colorado Springs after crashing his motorcycle into a truck on Nevada Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday when a motorcycle was speeding southbound on Nevada without headlights. A truck was stopped at the intersection The post Motorcyclist dies in crash Saturday, marks 11th motorcycle fatality in Colorado Springs this year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Trans woman sues El Paso County Jail for discrimination after visual body cavity search

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Filed in a federal court on June 1, a trans woman is suing El Paso County and Sheriff Bill Elder for discrimination and violating her constitutional rights after she was booked into the jail back in 2020. In the lawsuit, obtained by 13 Investigates, Juniper Mcginn accuses El Paso The post Trans woman sues El Paso County Jail for discrimination after visual body cavity search appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Law & Crime

‘There Was Blood Everywhere’: Walgreens Employee Charged with Killing Teen Co-Worker Who Told Management His ‘Advances’ Made Her ‘Uncomfortable’

A Colorado man is behind bars this week for allegedly murdering a teenage Walgreens co-worker who previously “complained” that his advances “made her uncomfortable,” according to an affidavit. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw, had reported 28-year-old Joshua Taylor Johnson to management just last year,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fountain Police: Suspected accidental shooting leaves one man injured

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating an accidental shooting that left one man injured. According to police, officers responded Thursday at 9:40 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Harvest Field Way. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The post Fountain Police: Suspected accidental shooting leaves one man injured appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy