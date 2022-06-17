ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Rabies alert issued in Hillsborough County after cat tests positive

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — After a cat tested positive for rabies on June 13, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is issuing a rabies alert for the area near Nobb Oak Avenue in Tampa. The cat was a domestic shorthaired brown and white Tabby....

www.wtsp.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Domestic Animals#House Pets#County Line#Wildlife#The Department Of Health
