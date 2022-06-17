Seven-Year-Old Hospitalized After Being Struck by Vehicle in Crosswalk Near Worley, ID

PULLMAN - In a rare court resolution, the Pullman man accused in last December’s drive-by shooting has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. 26-year-old Jamil Fields was arrested on the evening of December 22nd. Fields was riding in a vehicle when he allegedly shot at a Colfax family that was heading home after Christmas shopping in Pullman. He was charged with felony drive-by shooting, five counts of 2nd degree assault, and kidnapping as his driver was found to have been an unwilling participant.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO