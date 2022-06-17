ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worley, ID

Seven-Year-Old Hospitalized After Being Struck by Vehicle in Crosswalk Near Worley, ID

WORLEY, ID - A 7-year-old girl is being treated for injuries at a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the crosswalk on...

Idaho State Journal

Police: One dead, two injured when pickup traveling wrong way on Idaho freeway collides head-on with semi

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Friday, June 17th, at approximately 10:07 PM, on Interstate 90 at milepost 26.5 just east of Wolf Lodge in Kootenai County. A Volvo semi pulling a trailer, driven by a 45-year-old male from Homestead, Florida, was travelling eastbound on Interstate 90 when a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 36-year-old female from Medimont, Idaho was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90. The Chevrolet collided with the Volvo head on. ...
Nationwide Report

50-year-old Gary Cooper dead after a crash in Spokane Valley; 92-year-old James Hammond charged (Spokane Valley, WA)

Authorities identified 50-year-old Gary Cooper as the man who lost his life following a three-vehicle wreck on Wednesday in Spokane Valley. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 5 p.m. on Trent Avenue and N. McDonald Road. According to the investigation reports, 92-year-old James Hammond was making a left turn on Trent Avenue while the motorcyclist, 50-year-old Gary Cooper, approached from the opposite direction.
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane man ejected from motorcycle, dies after 92-year-old allegedly failed to yield

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A Spokane man is dead after being ejected from his motorcycle in a three-vehicle crash. It happened around 5 p.m. on Trent Ave. and N. McDonald Rd. According to the Washington State Patrol report, 92-year-old James Hammond was making a left turn on Trent while 50-year-old Gary Cooper approached from the opposite direction on his motorcycle.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Investigators identify N. Spokane attempted burglary suspect, warrant issued

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in an attempted home burglary that occurred on Wednesday. Investigators identified the suspect as 39-year-old Brandon C. Bricker. He is now wanted for residential burglary in connection with an incident that happened near N Country Homes Blvd and W Cascade Highway, and other unrelated charges.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Residents Accused Of Animal Cruelty After Dead Animals Found In Their Apartment Formally Charged

The Pullman residents accused of animal cruelty when over a dozen dead animals were found in their apartment have been formally charged. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office charged 20-year-old Sydney Weston and 21-year-old Carson Hammer in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Weston has been charged with 13 counts, 8 for felony animal cruelty and 5 for misdemeanor animal cruelty. Hammer has been charged with a dozen animal cruelty counts, 8 felonies and 4 misdemeanors.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Two Suspects in Custody for Burglary of Business on Bridge Street

CLARKSTON - In the early morning hours of June 14, Clarkston Police responded to the 1300 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston for a reported burglary in progress at a business. A witness observed two suspects inside the secure area of the business. According to Clarkston Police, the suspects were also observed by the business owner remotely on the surveillance cameras.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Dive Teams, Search and Rescue Personnel So Far Unable to Locate Missing 20-Year-Old on Spokane River

SPOKANE - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Marine Enforcement Unit, Emergency Operations Dive Team, and Search and Rescue Team members continue to search for a swimmer who reportedly slipped below the surface of the swift-moving and cold water of the Spokane River on Saturday afternoon. Despite the efforts of multiple agencies and the vast resources utilized this weekend, the swimmer has not been located.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Pullman Man Accused In Drive-By Shooting Committed To Psychiatric Hospital After Court Accepts Insanity Plea

PULLMAN - In a rare court resolution, the Pullman man accused in last December’s drive-by shooting has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. 26-year-old Jamil Fields was arrested on the evening of December 22nd. Fields was riding in a vehicle when he allegedly shot at a Colfax family that was heading home after Christmas shopping in Pullman. He was charged with felony drive-by shooting, five counts of 2nd degree assault, and kidnapping as his driver was found to have been an unwilling participant.
PULLMAN, WA
