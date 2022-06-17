ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Temporary Lane Closure Planned for Westbound Interstate 90 at Exit 59 in Rapid City

By NewsCenter1 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the westbound driving lane of Interstate 90, beneath the LaCrosse Street Bridge (exit 59), will be temporarily...

Black Hills Pioneer

Sandstone Hills Drive closing on Saturday

SPEARFISH — Sandstone Hills Drive will be closed, starting Saturday, from Colorado Boulevard to Windmill Drive until the completion of the sanitary sewer upsize and resurfacing in that area. The closure is expected to last for approximately four weeks. The Detour route will be on Colorado Boulevard, 27th Street, and Windmill Drive.
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

SD DOT seeks public input on charging stations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking public input in planning where to put more electric vehicle charging stations. The department must create a plan for charging station infrastructure to receive funds allocated as part of the federal infrastructure law passed late last year.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

City of Sturgis prepares for 82nd Motorcycle Rally

SUTRGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sturgis and its businesses are busy getting ready for the 82nd annual motorcycle rally which is less than 2 months away. It won’t be long until Main Street is filled with motorcycles from across the country. Last year, the rally brought...
STURGIS, SD
City View Trolley set to begin summer season schedule Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The City View Trolley will shift into its summer season schedule of five days a week, starting Monday, June 20. The trolley will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, and the summer season is set to last until August 31. “I...
RAPID CITY, SD
Custer Volunteer Fire Department contains early morning structure fire

CUSTER, S.D. — During the early morning hours of June 17, the Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 Block of North 3rd Street, incorporated Custer City. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a free burning fire with a moderate smoke condition in...
CUSTER, SD
Barrel Racing events in Rapid City more than just competition

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Three days of friendly barrel-racing competition wrapped up Sunday at the Central States Fairgrounds. The competition was sponsored by the Northwest Barrel Racing Association with more than 200 riders from the Dakotas, Wyoming and other surrounding states taking part. From children to seniors in their...
RAPID CITY, SD
Recent incident leaves visitor injured by bison

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. – A park visitor while hiking was injured by a bison, Thursday, June 16, in Custer State Park. A female visitor with her companion and their dog, were hiking near the Wildlife Loop Road. Their dog surprised a small herd of bull bison after going over a hill.
CUSTER, SD
Notorious Hill City house torn down

HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Rd. in Hill City lead several community members rally together to address the issue of crime in the area. At the time, we spoke with Terri Grunendike, a resident of the Allen Gulch Rd. neighborhood, who claimed the issue was rooted in an abandoned house, where illicit activity took place over the span of three years.
HILL CITY, SD
Rapid City taking the lead in honoring Pollinators in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Mayor Steve Allender declared June 20th through the 26th as Pollinator Week in Rapid City. He is asking people to participate in activities that help save habitats for pollinators like bees, birds, and butterflies. In addition to the proclamation, The Rapid City Sustainability Committee along with...
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City police searching for missing 12-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old. Rapid City Police say 12-year-old Kenadee Schraeder was last seen at around 10 Saturday night in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Ave. She was wearing a purple zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and black Vans shoes.
Black Hills Speedway: Results and Highlights

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The racing action continued on Friday night at Black Hills Speedway. In fact, it was the 2nd Annual Dillon Heinzerling Wissota Midwest Modified Memorial Race. Troy Leiker from Gillette, WY won the Wissota Midwest Modified feature race tonight and won $2,000. Scott Tyrrell from Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
Dinosaur Park, Rapid City South Dakota

Settlement in the Black Hills began in the mid-1870s when confirmed rumors of the presence of paying quantities of gold incited a great gold rush. Much of the economic development of the region during the nineteenth century relied upon mining, ranching, or related activities. Rapid City, located at the eastern edge of the Black Hills, was founded in 1876 to serve as a commercial and transportation center. The city grew to be second largest city in the state largely due to the installation of nearby Ellsworth Air Force Base. In addition, from the 1930s on, many of the city's entrepreneurs nurtured a blossoming regional and statewide tourism industry.
RAPID CITY, SD
High-flying hounds entertain crowds at Deadwood’s Wild Bill Days

DEADWOOD, S.D. — Main Street in Deadwood hosted an unusual event Saturday — a big air Dock Dogs competition — part of Wild Bill Days. These powerful pooches from around the country competed for first place, launching off a 40-foot-long platform into a pool more than 30-feet-long.
DEADWOOD, SD
What people should know when exposed to high volumes of heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -According to Weather.com, Rapid City was hit with a smoldering 96 degrees with winds up to 18 miles per hour on Saturday, pushing families to get out and enjoy the pool. Miles Johnson, a lifeguard at Jimmy Hilton Municipal Pool in Rapid City says people should...
RAPID CITY, SD
Club for Boys opens affordable apartments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Club for Boys began a project a year ago to provide affordable housing for families in the city. Now, people are finally able to move into the apartments. Located on Degeest Dr. in the Elk Vale community, Heartland Heights is a new...
RAPID CITY, SD
Marijuana Summer Fest coming to Rapid City

Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — MyMarijuanaCards.com, a company focused on assisting patients in the process of applying for medical marijuana cards is planning an event in Rapid City for the summer of 2022. Marijuana Summer Fest will be a four-day cannabis patient screening event in Rapid City during June...
RAPID CITY, SD

