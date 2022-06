MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Boaters should expect fair boating conditions for the last weekday of the Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing tournament in Morehead City. Those hitting the water Friday will see 10-20 knot South West winds with two to four foot surf for most areas. However, waves will be higher between Cape Hatteras and Cape Lookout which will see four to six foot surf.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO