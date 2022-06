AMES, Iowa — The Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture has extended the request for nominations for the 2022 the Spencer Award through July 5, 2022. The purpose of the Spencer Award is to recognize significant contributions to the advancement of ecological and economic practices that will make agriculture more sustainable and the family farm secure for the future, in memory of Norman and Margaretha Spencer, Iowa farmers who believed it is the obligation of each generation to leave the world a better and healthier place for the future.

