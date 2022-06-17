ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida football logs a crystal ball prediction for this local 4-star DL

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Billy Napier and the Florida football recruiting team got some good news on Thursday when 247Sports released its first crystal ball prediction for four-star defensive lineman Gavin Hill out of Gainesville (Florida) Buchholz in favor of the Gators. The local standout is among the top 50 in the nation at his position and has an inherently intimate connection with the program given his proximity to campus.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 255-pound lineman received an offer from Florida on Wednesday after his impressive performance at the team’s one-day camp held on campus. According to Swamp247, Hill is rather shy around the media, but its sources reported that he was very happy with the offer given that it has been his dream school since childhood. Also noted was his athleticism, which allowed him to work out on the other side of the line at tight end as well.

Hill is currently ranked No. 258 overall and No. 38 nationally at his position according to the 247Sports composite. 247Sports’ crystal ball projection is the only significant one so far among scouting services.

#Crystal Ball#Florida Gators#American Football#College Football#Dl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

