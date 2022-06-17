Marietta family of 3 killed in fiery crash

Family killed in crash

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta family of three, including a 7-year-old girl, were killed in a car crash in east Georgia on Saturday.

The accident happened June 11 in Taliaferro County on Interstate-20, according to WJBF. A Chevy Malibu left the road near mile marker 149 near the Crawfordville/Sparta exit around 3:30 p.m.. The car hit a tree head-on and burst into flames, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

All three people inside the car were killed. They’ve been identified as 36-year-old Chanece Samuel, 29-year-old John Parker and their 7-year-old Bryanna Brewster.

Parker’s mother, Nora George, shared photos of her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter with Channel 2 Action News.

George said that Parker attended Kennesaw State University and was working to finish his general contractor’s licenses this fall at Georgia State University.

“John made friends everywhere he went and was a truly loyal and honest friend,” his brother said. “His brutal honesty had an uncanny way of establishing new and maintaining old relationships in many different careers, cities and industries.”

George said Parker and Samuel had been engaged for three years and Samuel was set to return to college in the Spring. George described the mother of two as “very intelligent and hardworking.”

George described Brewster as a “head-strong little girl” who was also a daddy’s girl.

“She loved to ride her bike and scooter and travel with her mom and dad,” George said.

The cause of the crash is unclear, but investigators said they believed Samuel was behind the wheel.

A memorial service for Parker will be held in Augusta on June 25. Another memorial will be held for Samuel and Brewster in Atlanta.

