Atlanta, GA

Shooting involving federal officer under investigation

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta police are responding to a call of a...

www.fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

Gunmen open fire on man outside Atlanta recording studio, police say

ATLANTA - Police are searching for multiple gunmen in a shooting outside an Atlanta recording studio early Monday morning. Officers tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. at the studio on the 500 block of Trabert Avenue NW. According to police, the male victim was sitting in...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 teens dead in shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police said two teens have died in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Father's Day. It happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the Villages at Carter apartments located along Moury Avenue SW. It is located just south of Carver High School. Atlanta police arrived at...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

2 dead after shooting in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Two men are dead following a shooting Sunday -- not far from the Ron Clark Academy in southeast Atlanta. Few details were made available, but Atlanta Police officers were called to the scene around 12:25 p.m. at 187 Moury Avenue SW near the Villages at Carver. It...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Two people killed in shooting in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Two people were shot and killed in the area around Villages at Carver Apartments in southeast Atlanta Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed the details to CBS46 News. Police say the scene is still active and no suspect information is available currently. CBS46...
ATLANTA, GA
thebharatexpressnews.com

Georgia mother murdered in apartment complex after her ex-boyfriend ‘lured’ her there: report

A Georgia woman has been fatally shot after she was “lured” into an apartment complex south of Atlanta by her ex-boyfriend to fight his current girlfriend, WXIA reports. South Fulton Police Department Chief Keith Meadows told local media that De’ja McCrary arrived at Camelot Condominiums with her 4-year-old son, who suffered minor scratches in the alleged ambush.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for men in connection to shooting on MARTA train

ATLANTA - Photos of two people police said are suspects in the violent armed robbery on MARTA train were released on Friday. It happened around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound train at Peachtree Center Station. MARTA police said two people were shot during the robbery. "We are asking the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Woman found unconscious in West Point Lake dies in ICU

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A 49-year-old woman who has been in the hospital since she was found unconscious in West Point Lake has died, officials say. The Troup County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Stephanie Walker died at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center on Friday, June 17. Walker has been...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hot Atlanta police office gets emergency repairs

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Emergency repairs have been made to an Atlanta Police Department airport office. The building houses special operations units, the canine handlers and their dogs. The repairs needed because the air conditioning went out. Sources tell FOX 5 it is a chronic problem but airport management, which...
ATLANTA, GA

