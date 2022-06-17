ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Sussex County Council Candidate Speaks on Affordable Housing

By Alex Boesman
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

SUSSEX COUNTY, De -Sussex County's access to affordable housing has continued to cause headaches in the area. The county's Planning and Zoning Commissioner recently voted on an initiative that seemingly addressed the issue, but one member of the commission...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 1

Related
WMDT.com

New EMS facility proposed to decrease response times in Ellendale

ELLENDALE, Del. – A brand-new, state of the art EMS facility could soon be a reality for the Town of Ellendale. The facility would feature three engine bays to house the Ellendale Fire Company’s ambulances, along with a storage area, office space, a lounge, and bunks where EMS employees and volunteers can sleep.
ELLENDALE, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary inducts new members

Three new members were recently inducted into the Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club. Rotarians shown are (l-r) Membership Chair Jim Hellier; Will Makowski, Realtor, Lee Ann Wilkinson Group; Meredith Rothstein, survivor specialist and breast cancer patient advocate with the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition; Katie Millard, director of development and advocacy for Habitat for Humanity; and Hugh Dawkins, Rotary district governor.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Environmental groups team to end cigarette litter

The Surfrider Foundation Delaware Chapter and Plastic Free Delaware are combining efforts this summer to raise public awareness about the environmental hazards of cigarette butts and to mitigate cigarette litter in the Delaware Department of National Resources and Environmental Control’s Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state parks.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Beebe Healthcare rolls out five-year strategic plan in crowded Sussex market

Beebe Healthcare leaders unveiled a five-year strategic plan on Wednesday. “Beebe Healthcare is and will continue to be the healthcare provider of choice in Sussex County,” Terry Megee, board chair, Beebe Healthcare Board of Directors, said in a statement. “It is with that spirit that we boldly embark on our next chapter as “One Beebe,” guided by a strategic framework that encompasses the clinical missions of Beebe Healthcare, Beebe Medical Group, the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, and the Beebe Medical Foundation. This strategic plan makes clear our shared organization priorities for the road ahead.”
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

“It moves people to action:” Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival returns to downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

DelDOT: Some political signs are illegal

Any posted political signs on area roadways are illegal, according to Charles “C.R.” McLeod, Delaware Department of Transportation’s director of community relations. Signs placed on private property with the owner’s permission are allowed. Political signs can be placed 30 days prior to an election and must...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

State firemen’s convention returns in-person to Ocean City

After a two-year hiatus, members of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and Ladies Auxiliary are returning to Ocean City in person for their annual convention. Set next week from June 18-22, the conference will feature all of the seminars, meetings, services, contests and other activities that were forced to a virtual platform — and in some cases canceled altogether — in 2020 and 2021.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Republican Party convenes in Rehoboth Beach

With November midterms just months away, the Delaware Republican Party electrified the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center where they convened June 4, endorsed four candidates for statewide office and introduced a Rescue Delaware Plan. The energy in the air during the weekend event was palpable, as the party sensed a once-in-a-lifetime...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Beautiful spacious Cape Cod only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth

Just listed, a beautiful spacious Cape Cod with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an office/study, loft, first-floor master bedroom suite, as well as a second-floor master suite, great room with wood burning fireplace, and a charming sunroom just filled with natural light. Other features include dual zone HVAC system, two bedrooms on the first floor, second floor loft area, a large walk-in attic with two entrances, lawn irrigation with a well, a huge backyard with beautiful landscaping, spacious front porch, and a rear patio that is perfect for entertaining. All of this is in the popular well-established community of Arnell Creek that features a pool, tennis/pickleball court, new tot lot, low homeowners' association fees and located only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
US News and World Report

Officials: 3 Juveniles Hurt in Boating Accident in Delaware

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Three juveniles were injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river, officials said. Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened on the Indian River in Millsboro on Thursday evening, The News Journal reported. A boat with a...
MILLSBORO, DE
baysideoc.com

OPA directors yank privileges from Janasek

Tom Janasek’s privileges have been suspended. The Ocean Pines Board of Directors held a special meeting on June 9 to allow residents and board members to speak on whether the former director should be barred from Ocean Pines amenities and made that decision — which came out 5 to 2 with directors Doug Parks and Rick Farr in opposition.
OCEAN PINES, MD
Cape Gazette

Bidens to spend Father’s Day weekend in Rehoboth

For the second time this month, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending the weekend at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday, which was June 3, and this weekend is Father’s Day.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City police commission addresses predatory towing

Tow truck companies in Ocean City will soon have to abide by a few new rules after complaints of predatory towing made their way to city officials, along with one company not requesting reimbursement from the city for tows until after a year. Ocean City Police Capt. Mike Colbert introduced...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

New pastor installed at Georgetown Presbyterian Church

Representatives from New Castle Presbytery installed the Rev. Lisa Salita as the new pastor of Georgetown Presbyterian Church at a joyful service in the sanctuary, which was colorfully decorated for Pentecost. The Rev. Cindy Kohlman, connectional presbyter and stated clerk of New Castle, along with representatives from Presbyterian churches in...
GEORGETOWN, DE

