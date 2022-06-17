Residents happy to see power come back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While there are still several hundred people waiting for their power to come back on, many saw it come back either Thursday night or early Friday.

In Waynedale, most residents who live east of Bluffton Road saw the power return Thursday night.

To the west of Bluffton Road, it didn’t come back until around 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

When the lights clicked back on, many were excited to finally feel normal again.

“My wife was inside hooting and hollering,” resident Daniel Fyock said.

Fyock lives on Corvalis Avenue off of Belle Vista Boulevard.

He was outside on Friday placing debris from the storm at his curb so it can eventually be picked up by the city.

He can’t haul it away himself because his truck was totaled when a tree limb fell on it.

Fyock said there’s an estimated $12,000 worth of damage.

Despite that, he said things are heading back in the right direction.

“We got power all back here in the neighborhood now, so everything is pretty good. [We] Just got to put things back together,” Fyock said.

