Authorities Release ID Of Man Who Drowned In Saylorville Lake Thursday Night
(Polk City, IA) — Authorities in Polk County have released the identity of the man who apparently drowned in Saylorville Lake Thursday night. A 911 caller told dispatchers a man who had been swimming near Cherry Glen Beach was struggling, went under, resurfaced, then went under, and never came back up. Rescue teams responded and recovered the body of 26-year-old Maximino Jarquin-Garcia of Ankeny about 90 minutes later. An autopsy will be conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says foul play isn’t suspected.
