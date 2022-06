Today will be another scorcher across Central Alabama, with mostly sunny skies. The GFS is not showing it, but there is a very small chance for a few isolated, short-lived showers for the western half of the area later this afternoon, but only a temporary relief to the oppressive heat. A Heat Advisory is up for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lowndes, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston counties until 6 pm tonight. Highs will be in the mid 90s to the lower 100s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO