Located down a quiet street in Mayport is a bar that prides itself on being a building block for the community through generations. Voo Swar Restaurant and Lounge has been open since 1963; a time where segregation was still running rampant not only in the streets of Atlantic Beach and Mayport, but everywhere in the United States. So, it became a place where African Americans could gather without facing judgment and rejection.

ATLANTIC BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO