Jefferson County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Tuscaloosa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

ABC 33/40 News

Downed trees, power outages reported across Alabama from Friday storms

A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 reopen in north Jefferson County after crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened in north Jefferson County after a crash closed the roadway to traffic. All lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 272 near Gardendale were closed after the single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
CBS 42

Man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a wreck two miles north of Atalla Saturday afternoon. Timothy Mims, 25, of Collinsville, was killed when his motorcycle left the road and hit a cable barrier around 4:31 p.m. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 181 mile marker in Etowah County. Mims was […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One killed in fire in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a fire in Bessemer claimed the life of one person on June 19. Authorities say this happened on Camp Oliver Road, and that the fire was extinguished. So far, no word on who the victim is or what caused the fire. The...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 injured, including a teenager in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities responded to a shooting that left two people, including a teenager injured in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to police, around 3:49 p.m., two victims were injured in a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of 3rd Street North, one was a 17-year-old. Both victims were transported to UAB hospital. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Former Bessemer City, Carver-Birmingham coach takes over at Sidney Lanier

Former Bessemer City and Carver-Birmingham head coach Derone Fagan is moving south. Fagan has been hired as the new head football coach at Sidney Lanier in Montgomery. “It has been a very good reception so far,” Fagan told AL.com on Saturday. “The kids have been working. They’ve been engaged. They are excited for some of the possibilities that can happen this fall. Looking at some of the film from last year, I think they could have been a third-round team. They were that good. They have the same capability this year.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

‘This was a tragic accident’: 3-year-old girl drowns in Lake View community

LAKE VIEW, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3-year-old girl drowned in the area of the Tannehill Preserve in McCalla on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, according to the Lake View Police Department. Lake View Police Department, Lake View Fire Department, McCalla Fire Department and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Medical Deputies responded to the Tannehill Preserve Community Pool where a 3-year-old victim was found. Investigators said she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Bham Now

Birmingham set to “Light Up Sloss” on June 21. Details on when and where to watch.

Birmingham is about to illuminate one of its most iconic skyline features — Sloss Furnaces. On Tuesday, June 21, at 8:30 p.m — Mayor Randall Woodfin and friends of Sloss will “flip the switch“ — lighting the 140 year-old historic landmark’s water tower, boilers and smokestacks. The new energy efficient lights will be a permanent nighttime feature.
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man, 72, killed after train and vehicle collide in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 72-year-old man is dead after a traffic incident involving a train and a vehicle, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The victim has been identified as Roger Lewis, Jr., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Police were called to the scene in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

72-year-old man dead after train collides with car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An accident involving a car and train has left one person dead in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo confirmed one fatality as a result of an Amtrak train and an unidentified car colliding at the 900 block of 17th Street SW. According to the Jefferson County […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Birmingham AL

Sometimes known as the Magic City, Birmingham Alamaba is mostly known for its past and its Civil Rights movement, but the hilly (the foothills of the Appalachians is its beautiful backdrop), the mid-sized city is also filled with charm, beauty, class, art, culture and excellent dining. It also has some surprisingly hip spots with cool neighborhoods filled with eclectic shops, artisanal breweries, music venues and coffee shops galore. That’s not forgetting the city has plenty of stylish interesting places to stay too. From intimate boutiques to sleek and modern high rises, here are some of the best cool and unusual hotels in Birmingham, Alabama (in no particular order)…
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alabama church shooting: Suspect identified in shooting that claimed 3 lives

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Three people died when a 70-year-old gunman opened fire at an Alabama church on Thursday, authorities said. Update 6:40 p.m. EDT June 17: Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr on Friday identified Robert Findlay Smith, 70, as the man accused of opening fire at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church one day earlier, killing three people, according to WIAT and AL.com.
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigating double shooting in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a double shooting in Ensley Friday afternoon. Police said two shooting victims showed up at a fire station on Avenue I at about 3 p.m. One victim was treated at the fire station and the other was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

McCalla man killed during domestic shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 46-year-old man from McCalla has died after a domestic shooting late Thursday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Brian Keith Lovoy. The shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. in the 5900 block of Coleman Lake Road. Reports say the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Dog rescued from fire in Tuscaloosa

The Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Thursday and were forced into action to rescue a dog trapped inside. Firefighters responded to the scene on 74th Street around 4:45 p.m., arriving to find a fire in the basement with the dog trapped. Their rescue efforts were successful with the dog carried out of the building and no firefighters sustaining any injuries.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

