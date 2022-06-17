Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Tuscaloosa by NWS

Sometimes known as the Magic City, Birmingham Alamaba is mostly known for its past and its Civil Rights movement, but the hilly (the foothills of the Appalachians is its beautiful backdrop), the mid-sized city is also filled with charm, beauty, class, art, culture and excellent dining. It also has some surprisingly hip spots with cool neighborhoods filled with eclectic shops, artisanal breweries, music venues and coffee shops galore. That’s not forgetting the city has plenty of stylish interesting places to stay too. From intimate boutiques to sleek and modern high rises, here are some of the best cool and unusual hotels in Birmingham, Alabama (in no particular order)…

