ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Delegation To Present Case For Remaining “First In Nation”

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdTh5_0gEN1LWD00

(Washington, DC) — A delegation from Iowa will have the chance to try to convince the Democratic National Committee that this state should remain “First in the Nation” during the 2024 presidential nominating process. The party’s rules and bylaws committee will hear in-person presentations from 16 states starting Wednesday in Washington, DC. The states have been told their presentations must cover the areas of diversity, competitiveness, and feasibility. The hearings run through Friday and the first two days will be streamed on the DNC’s YouTube channel.

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Democrats’ message: Iowans’ rights are on the line with Republican control

Just days after the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights in Iowa, state Democrats are advancing the message other rights could be in danger. The Iowa Supreme Court released a monumental decision Friday in which the court found there is no state constitutional right to an abortion. The decision, which overturns a 2018 Iowa […] The post Democrats’ message: Iowans’ rights are on the line with Republican control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Signs Can and Bottle Deposit Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed into law the bill to revamp Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law. The bill increases the handling fees for redemption centers from one to three cents and authorizes the creation of mobile redemption centers. The bill also allows stores to opt out of taking back bottles and cans.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

DeJear Nominated for Iowa Governor, Van Lancker Picked As Running Mate

(Des Moines, IA) — Deidre DeJear is the Iowa Democratic Party’s nominee for governor and will face Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds in November. DeJear told fellow party members in Des Moines this weekend they can win from the top of the ticket all the way down. DeJear also introduced Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her Lieutenant Governor running mate. Van Lancker is in the middle of his fourth term as Clinton County’s top election official. He lost his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state in the June Seventh Primary.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bill puts two-year moratorium on new Iowa casino license

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure that places a two-year moratorium on new casino licenses — a move the mayor of Cedar Rapids calls “disappointing.” The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that an amendment to a larger gambling bill means regulators cannot issue any new licenses in Iowa until June 2024. Reynolds signed the bill Friday. The moratorium puts on hold plans for a potential $250 million, 160,000 square-foot entertainment and cultural arts complex at the site of now-demolished Cooper’s Mill near downtown Cedar Rapids. The Republican-led Iowa Legislature this year approved the two-year moratorium on new casinos, citing “gambling fatigue.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Iowa needs to re-elect Chuck Grassley

Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's well known that U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley outworks his fellow U.S. senators." "Grassley has respectful meetings with President Biden. Grassley works hard for bipartisanship in Congress....
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Both sides of abortion issue react to Iowa Supreme Court decision

Statewide Iowa — Representatives from the ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood talked with reporters Friday in reaction to the Supreme Court decision on abortion. ACLU of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen says the ruling that abortion is not a fundamental right under Iowa’s constitution is a devastating reversal of prior precedent.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution. The court concluded Friday that a 2018 decision was wrongly decided and should be overturned. The decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by abortion providers who challenged a 2020 law that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman could get an abortion. A judge struck down the law in June 2021, citing the 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that declared abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The court reversed the judge’s decision and sent the case back to district court.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Dnc
bleedingheartland.com

A call for solidarity with Iowa's LGBTQ+ community

Ryan Melton is the Democratic nominee in Iowa's fourth Congressional district. Here is the speech I delivered at the Iowa Democratic Party's state convention on June 18. (You can listen to the audio here.) "My brother posted a reflection on his life journey on Facebook yesterday, that was really compelling...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Signs Two-Year New Casino Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There won't be a new casino licensed in anywhere in Iowa for at least two years. Governor Kim Reynolds signs a bill--HF2497--into law Friday putting in place a moratorium on new casinos through June 1st of 2024. It's a blow for the city of Cedar Rapids,...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
WOWT

Iowa governor signs bill for George Washington Carver Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After signing several bills into law earlier this week, Iowa Gov. Reynolds has signed another connecting a prominent Black agricultural scientist to the Hawkeye State. Gov. Reynolds signed the bill SF2380 to have George Washington Carver Day on February 1st which is also Black History Month.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024. The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Hinson Supports Iowa Supreme Court Ruling on Abortion

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson voted for the 24-hour waiting period for abortions while in the Iowa Legislature that triggered Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The Republican from Marion supports the Iowa Court ruling. “Every life has value and...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Blaming one legislator for accident ignores a lot

It took just one week for the first attack ad to appear in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District campaign between incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and state Sen. Zach Nunn, the Republican nominee challenging her. On June 14, 2022, a week after Nunn won the Republican primary to oppose the...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa woman sees the world through new eyes

An Iowa woman's view of her world was slowly going away because of blurry, cloudy vision caused by Fuchs' dystrophy. But thanks to the work of the Lions Clubs of Iowa, she can see all things clearly now. Ann Sterling brings us this woman's incredible journey.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

New Iowa law attempts to take on drug prices

DES MOINES -- Lowering prescription drug prices and protecting rural pharmacies are the main goals of a new state law that adds regulations of companies that serve as a sort of middleman between pharmacies and insurance companies. The new provisions were unanimously approved by state lawmakers this session and signed...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy