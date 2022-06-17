Iowa Delegation To Present Case For Remaining “First In Nation”
(Washington, DC) — A delegation from Iowa will have the chance to try to convince the Democratic National Committee that this state should remain “First in the Nation” during the 2024 presidential nominating process. The party’s rules and bylaws committee will hear in-person presentations from 16 states starting Wednesday in Washington, DC. The states have been told their presentations must cover the areas of diversity, competitiveness, and feasibility. The hearings run through Friday and the first two days will be streamed on the DNC’s YouTube channel.
