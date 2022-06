SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. Department of Labor investigators say a labor contractor denied 165 farm laborers more than $83,000 collectively in overtime pay for cleaning the Gorge Amphitheatre in central Washington. The Seattle Times reports investigators from the department’s Wage and Hour Division say some employees at Espinoza Contractor LLC worked up to 90 hours a week without receiving overtime pay for their work. The agency fined Espinoza $61,896 in civil penalties for violating migrant workers’ rights and recovered the $83,298 in back wages. The Seattle Times was unable to reach Espinoza Contractor LLC for comment Friday evening.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO