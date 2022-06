Effective: 2022-06-17 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. tay away from windows. Wind damage with these storms may occur before any rain or lightning....