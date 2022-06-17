ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellendale, DE

New EMS facility proposed to decrease response times in Ellendale

By Rob Petree
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLENDALE, Del. – A brand-new, state of the art EMS facility could soon be a reality for the Town of Ellendale. The facility would feature three engine bays to house the Ellendale Fire Company’s ambulances, along with a storage area, office space, a lounge, and bunks where EMS employees and volunteers...

www.wmdt.com

More
WMDT.com

Sussex County Council Candidate Speaks on Affordable Housing

SUSSEX COUNTY, De -Sussex County’s access to affordable housing has continued to cause headaches in the area. The county’s Planning and Zoning Commissioner recently voted on an initiative that seemingly addressed the issue, but one member of the commission still thinks more can be done. The ordinance in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Community Gathers in Salisbury to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Members of the community gathered in Salisbury Sunday morning at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge to honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. Donations were collected with proceeds to the Hilliard family. Organizers Scott Hamilton and Jeff Merritt say they worked all week to get the event ready for Sunday.
SALISBURY, MD
US News and World Report

Officials: 3 Juveniles Hurt in Boating Accident in Delaware

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Three juveniles were injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river, officials said. Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened on the Indian River in Millsboro on Thursday evening, The News Journal reported. A boat with a...
MILLSBORO, DE
City
Lincoln, DE
Local
Delaware Health
Local
Delaware Government
City
Ellendale, DE
Cape Gazette

Environmental groups team to end cigarette litter

The Surfrider Foundation Delaware Chapter and Plastic Free Delaware are combining efforts this summer to raise public awareness about the environmental hazards of cigarette butts and to mitigate cigarette litter in the Delaware Department of National Resources and Environmental Control’s Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state parks.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary inducts new members

Three new members were recently inducted into the Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club. Rotarians shown are (l-r) Membership Chair Jim Hellier; Will Makowski, Realtor, Lee Ann Wilkinson Group; Meredith Rothstein, survivor specialist and breast cancer patient advocate with the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition; Katie Millard, director of development and advocacy for Habitat for Humanity; and Hugh Dawkins, Rotary district governor.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

“It moves people to action:” Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival returns to downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Beebe Healthcare rolls out five-year strategic plan in crowded Sussex market

Beebe Healthcare leaders unveiled a five-year strategic plan on Wednesday. “Beebe Healthcare is and will continue to be the healthcare provider of choice in Sussex County,” Terry Megee, board chair, Beebe Healthcare Board of Directors, said in a statement. “It is with that spirit that we boldly embark on our next chapter as “One Beebe,” guided by a strategic framework that encompasses the clinical missions of Beebe Healthcare, Beebe Medical Group, the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, and the Beebe Medical Foundation. This strategic plan makes clear our shared organization priorities for the road ahead.”
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

‘Backing The Blue’ event honors life of fallen officer DFC Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md. – “And to have that wound from last year ripped wide open again, we’re still in shock,” President of FOP Lodge #111 Corp. Scott Hamilton said. To start healing that wound, wheels turned into Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #111 for the Backing The Blue event honoring Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard Sunday afternoon. “These events like this to support Glenn and his family are therapeutic and this is what we want to do. We want to be able to engage with our community and come together,” Hamilton said.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

DelDOT: Some political signs are illegal

Any posted political signs on area roadways are illegal, according to Charles “C.R.” McLeod, Delaware Department of Transportation’s director of community relations. Signs placed on private property with the owner’s permission are allowed. Political signs can be placed 30 days prior to an election and must...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Health Services
baysideoc.com

OPA directors yank privileges from Janasek

Tom Janasek’s privileges have been suspended. The Ocean Pines Board of Directors held a special meeting on June 9 to allow residents and board members to speak on whether the former director should be barred from Ocean Pines amenities and made that decision — which came out 5 to 2 with directors Doug Parks and Rick Farr in opposition.
OCEAN PINES, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Magnolia Man Killed In Milford Early Friday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 17, 2022, in the Milford area as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Milford area on...
MAGNOLIA, DE
WMDT.com

Beebe updates visitation policy in time for Father’s Day weekend

LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has updated its visitation policy at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. As of Friday, June 17th, inpatients may have one well visitor at a time between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The visitor may rotate throughout the day. “With a...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Eight injured after serious crash in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Multiple people are on the mend after a serious crash in Rehoboth Beach Friday night. Around 10:45 p.m., The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Route 24 and Warrington Road. The first arriving units found four patients in each vehicle. Fire officials say both of the vehicles were heavily damaged.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Bicyclist Killed in Dover Hit and Run

DOVER, Del.- A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a driver who fled from the scene Saturday night in Dover. Dover Police say around 10 p.m. witnesses saw a SUV hit a bicyclist in the area of S. Governors Ave. and West North St. A 71-year-old man was found in the roadway with deadly injuries. Witnesses also told police the SUV went northbound on S. Governors Ave. and then westbound on W. Loockerman St. after hitting the man.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Pittsville youth academy celebrating the life of DFC Hilliard with community event

PITTSVILLE, Md.- Forge Youth and Family Academy, a youth organization, is putting together an event to honor fallen Wicomico County Sheriff Deputy First Class Hilliard. The organization was going to put on an event celebrating 7 years of being open, but after the news of the loss of Deputy First Class Hilliard, FORGE wanted to open up the event to members of the community. At the event, residents can share stories and celebrate the life of the officer while enjoying each others company.
PITTSVILLE, MD

