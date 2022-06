Effective: 2022-06-17 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Bryan; Bulloch; Burke; Candler; Chatham; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Laurens; Liberty; Long; McIntosh; Montgomery; Richmond; Screven; Tattnall; Toombs; Treutlen; Washington; Wheeler; Wilkinson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 387 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALDWIN BRYAN BULLOCH BURKE CANDLER CHATHAM EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS GLASCOCK HANCOCK JEFFERSON JENKINS JOHNSON LAURENS LIBERTY LONG MCINTOSH MONTGOMERY RICHMOND SCREVEN TATTNALL TOOMBS TREUTLEN WASHINGTON WHEELER WILKINSON

BALDWIN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO