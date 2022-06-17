Timber Ridge celebrates opening of new rehab unit

Turnout was light at the Juneteenth Celebration that was held on Saturday at Sandy Creek Park here in Jasper. With temperatures hitting close to the 100 degree mark those that came out stayed in the shade and took advantage of the cool drinks and other delights that were offered. The...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The new center is expected to increase access to leading-edge cancer care, which will allow patients to receive high-quality care "with minimal disruption to their lives – cancer care that is truly close to home for patients and their loved ones,” Texas Oncology – Beaumont Medical Director Dr. Scott McKenney said at a Wednesday groundbreaking for the center.
EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Juneteenth is the day Union Soldiers arrived in Galveston Texas letting slaves know they were free. “It’s basically a day the slaves were free. So, it’s always a good time to celebrate something like that,” said Davondrick Crowe, Kilgore Juneteenth King. On Saturday communities across East Texas held events including Kilgore, Tyler and […]
Held on Main Street across from City Hall in Downtown Beaumont. The City of Beaumont’s annual Juneteenth Celebration will be held on Main Street in Downtown Beaumont on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The event will feature live entertainment from well-known funk headliner, Original Lakeside, with performances by The Keeshea Pratt Band, Golden All Star Band, and DJ Upgrayedd with hype man NuSoul along with food trucks, a car show, fireworks, and more! Admission is free and open to the public. The event is rain or shine.
A fire that broke shortly before noon on Friday destroyed a home south of Kirbyville. The volunteers of the Kirbyville Fire Department were dispatched to a home on County Road 569 a half-mile east of Highway 96 between Kirbyville and Call and arrived to find the structure completely engulfed in flames.
BEAUMONT, Texas — More Golden Triangle growth could be on the way for Beaumont's West End. This time, city leaders and one Houston developer are zeroed in on a wooded area off Dowlen Road between Gladys Avenue and Delaware Street. Plans for the plot of land have been in...
BEAUMONT, Texas — With gas prices on the rise along with everything else lately one Beaumont church has taken matters into its own hands by giving away some gas. Deacons from Antioch Missionary Baptist Church on the south side of Beaumont donned orange vests and gassed up church goer's cars after morning services last Sunday according to a Facebook post by the church.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Desperate parents are seemingly getting no relief in sight as the baby formula shortage may get worse. The Abbott formula plant that was tapped to give relief to parents is now closed again after a major storm. Heavy rainfall overwhelmed the stormwater systems resulting in major flooding.
A Celebration of Billie Ann McGilberry’s Life, age 82, of Jasper, Texas, will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper, Texas with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. Billie passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Woodland Heights Hospital...
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 96 and Recreational Road 255 in North Jasper County. Firemen from the Lake Rayburn Fire Department, along with other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly before 3:00 when it was reported that the accident had occurred.
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 20-year-old man Saturday evening in connection with a fatal shooting incident that occurred in Deweyville. According to a post on the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, NCSO deputies were dispatched out to a home in the...
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Under a new system, when a 911 call is made in Diboll, it will not be answered by a dispatcher in Diboll; it will now be routed to a dispatcher in Lufkin. However, there will always be a dispatcher on duty dedicated specifically to Diboll. Diboll City Manager Jason Arnold says it was time for the current system to be replaced.
BEAUMONT, Texas — It's termite season and keeping an infestation at bay is hard enough, but what do you do if you're a renter and your apartment becomes infested?. One resident reached out to his office management but didn't think they were taking it seriously enough. Harvey MacDonald moved...
Two people hospitalized after a traffic collision in Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)Nationwide Report. Two people received injuries after a traffic collision Thursday morning in Lufkin. As per the initial information, the two-car crash took place at around 8:25 a.m. at the Loop 287/Tulane Drive overpass [...]
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a weekend murder is under investigation and a suspect is in custody. Burby says the crime occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of County Road 4213 in the Deweyville area. According to Burby, deputies responded after a 911...
Mildred Lee Adams, age 68, native of Jasper County and resident of Jasper, TX, transitioned on June 14, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Newton County under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Texarkana police are investigating after a man allegedly stabbed his parents on Sunday morning, the father died from his injuries, according to officials. The incident happened at a house in the 3600 block of Skyline Boulevard at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The 65-year-old couple was allegedly stabbed by their son, leaving […]
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Southeast Texas man has been arrested in connection to a murder Saturday evening. The Newton’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 5:23 p.m. June 18 of a shooting victim in the 190 block of Country Road 4213 in Deweyville, Texas.
ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating after a store clerk was injured during an early morning armed robbery. The robbery happened on early Sunday, June 19, 2022 morning. Orange Police responded to the 333 N. Luther after receiving a call about a robbery at 4:14 a.m. When officers...
