Timber Ridge celebrates opening of new rehab unit

Held on Main Street across from City Hall in Downtown Beaumont. The City of Beaumont’s annual Juneteenth Celebration will be held on Main Street in Downtown Beaumont on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The event will feature live entertainment from well-known funk headliner, Original Lakeside, with performances by The Keeshea Pratt Band, Golden All Star Band, and DJ Upgrayedd with hype man NuSoul along with food trucks, a car show, fireworks, and more! Admission is free and open to the public. The event is rain or shine.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO