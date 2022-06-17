ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSMC focuses on power and efficiency with the new 2nm process node

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has just officially unveiled its 2nm node, dubbed the N2. Set to release sometime in 2025, the new process will introduce a new manufacturing technology. According to TSMC’s teaser, the 2nm process will either provide an uplift in pure performance compared to its...

www.digitaltrends.com

Phone Arena

TSMC releases roadmap taking us past the 3nm process node

The biggest foundry in the world belongs to Taiwan's TSMC. This is the company that turns Apple's chip designs into actual chips such as the A15 Bionic (which runs the iPhone 13 series and features 15 billion transistors in each chip). TSMC is also responsible for the M1 chip line which includes the M1 Ultra powered by its 114 billion transistors. The M1 Ultra is made by combining two M1 Max chips.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

This $150 biodegradable keyboard has an Intel processor inside

In a nutshell: A London company called Pentaform is planning to start selling a biodegradable keyboard that can run Windows 10 for just $150 later this month. It created the system, branded AbacusBasic, to help connect people that otherwise couldn't afford a computer to the internet. According to Pentaform, the...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

TSMC plans more 3nm chip factories in big Taiwan production push

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — TSMC is further increasing its footprint in Taiwan by building four more facilities valued at $10 billion apiece in its production hub in Tainan, intended for the manufacture of 3-nanometer chips.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Multifunctional biomimetic tactile system via a stick-slip sensing strategy for human"“machine interactions

A tactile sensor system enables natural interaction between humans and machines; this interaction is crucial for dexterous robotic hands, interactive entertainment, and other smart scenarios. However, the lack of sliding friction detection significantly limits the accuracy and scope of interactions due to the absence of sophisticated information, such as slippage, material and roughness of held objects. Here, inspired by the stick-slip phenomena in the sliding process, we have developed a multifunctional biomimetic tactile system based on the stick-slip sensing strategy, which is a universal method to detect slippage and estimate the surface properties of objects by sliding. This system consists of a flexible fingertip-inspired tactile sensor, a read-out circuit and a machine-learning module. Based on the stick-slip sensing strategy, our system was endowed with high recognition rates for slippage detection (100.0%), material classification (93.3%) and roughness discrimination (92.8%). Moreover, robotic hand manipulation, interactive games and object classification are demonstrated with this multifunctional system for comprehensive and promising human"“machine interactions.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This 17-inch HP laptop is at its lowest price ever

Laptop deals are in high demand right now, and one of the best HP laptop deals is taking place at HP today. The HP 17-inch laptop is seeing its lowest price ever, and is currently marked down to just $300. That’s a savings of $190, as it typically costs $490. If you’re in the market for something that competes with the best budget laptops, this is the deal you’ve been looking for. Click over to HP quickly to claim yours, as a price this low won’t last long.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best 5G Phones for 2022

Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Microsoft could finally kill HDD boot drives for good

Microsoft could have plans to scrap its use of hard disk drives (HDD) among its main storage components on PCs running Windows 11, according to a recent report by industry analyst firm Trendfocus, as reported by Tom’s Hardware. If Microsoft goes through with its plans, consumers could begin to...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

GPU prices are falling well below MSRP due to the crypto crash

While GPU prices have been trending downward as of late with the shortage and inflated prices moderating, certain popular cards — especially in the Nvidia and AMD ranges — have still remained hundreds of dollars above their respective manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP). Now, however, prices are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apple Insider

Apple reportedly evaluating BOE OLED display samples for iPhone 14

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — After reportedly losing millions ofiPhone 14 OLED screen orders because of an unauthorized manufacturing change, BOE is said to be presenting new samples to Apple.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro to miss out on 5G connectivity with no battery advantages for LTE models either

Samsung has certified even more upcoming smartwatches with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US. As we discussed earlier this week, Samsung registered the SM-R900, SM-R910 and SM-R920, all listed as 'smart wearables'. For reference, the SM-R900 and SM-R910 are anticipated to be 40 mm and 44 mm versions of the Galaxy Watch5, respectively.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Europe's biggest supercomputer is entirely AMD-powered

European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) has deployed Europe’s most powerful supercomputer in the Finnish city of Kajaani, which is entirely made from AMD hardware. The system, dubbed Lumi, is ranked as the third most powerful supercomputer worldwide according to the Top500 (opens in new tab) list of...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

TSMC's 2nm chips are coming to a device near you in 2026

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has officially announced its 2nm class process node. It’s set to ship to customers in 2025. The company also revealed more details regarding its 3nm technology, which is due to begin production later this year. TSMC held its North America Technology Symposium (opens in...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Could this ‘quiet company’ kick open the IPO window?

Quite a number of you were enthused by the coverage of less-flashy private tech companies, so we’re taking another look at this startup cohort this morning. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. To further our conversation, I...
BUSINESS
technewstoday.com

Do You Need a Graphics Card for a PC

Computers are made up of many components that work together to create the environment you see on the screen. Without one single part, the entire group may cease functioning. Graphics cards are one of the most critical components of a computer, and you should not plan to build or buy a computer without one. However, not everyone needs an expensive standalone graphics card for their PC.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

In stock: Apple's loaded M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch w/ 64GB RAM is $200 off, plus $60 off AppleCare

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's M1 MaxMacBook Pro 14-inch is extremely hard to procure, with delivery dates slipping to mid-August at Apple. With our exclusive deal, though, you can get your hands on a loaded model now and save up to $260 instantly.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

CORDATA: an open data management web application to select corrosion inhibitors

The large amount of corrosion inhibition efficiencies in literature, calls for a more efficient way to organize, access and compare this information. The CORDATA open data management application (https://datacor.shinyapps.io/cordata/) can help select appropriate corrosion inhibitors for application specific challenges. Intruduction. The ban of one of industry's main solutions against corrosion,...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Intel’s Arc Alchemist GPU requirements are raising eyebrows

Intel has released the requirements for its Arc Alchemist range for desktops, which reveal a rather peculiar tidbit. Team Blue’s Arc Alchemist desktop series of GPUs will seemingly require a Resizable BAR feature in order to ensure “optimal performance.”. As reported by VideoCardz, the aforementioned document lists support...
COMPUTERS

